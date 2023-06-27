‘Can’t believe what my mother was doing to us’

Striking a balance between motherhood and the turmoil of life is hard for everyone, even me Kim Kardashian, Luckily, she learns a lot from her mom kris jennerand reveals her secret of dealing with a large family.

a house full

If anyone knows how to run a big family, it’s Kris Jenner. now with the dead robert kardashian he had four children courtneykim, Khloe And to rob, Of Caitlyn Jenner later they got Kendall And Kylie, In short, full house!

in an interview with Italian the trend Kim told that she respects her mother very much. “I respected my parents so much and couldn’t believe what my mother was doing to us,” she says. Kim now has a family of her own, and one with her ex-husband. Kanye West Children Answer, Saint, chicago And Hymn,

six kids, six greats

Although four kids can already bring a lot of chaos and hassle, the entrepreneur admits it’s different than when she was growing up. “I constantly ask my mother: How did you do it? Six kids, six great personalities. We are all very different. How did you handle it?”

Momager Chris’s secret to managing the pressures of motherhood? “That said, why do you think I drink a glass of vodka every day at 5 p.m.?” Kim revealed.

motherhood

The Kardashian scion, who takes care of most of her own children, is grateful for the parenting help. “I’m happy and blessed by that, but no matter how much help you get, your kids want their mom. You have to be a problem solver and act like you have it all, Kim said.

Source: People Magazine | Image: NL Image