Canta Comigo 5 premieres this Sunday (9) on the Record TV screen – Canta Comigo 5



Under the command of Rodrigo Faro, the fifth season of Canta Comigo premieres this Sunday (9) Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

Next Sunday (9), the 5th season of Sing with mewhich continues in the format that won over the public, under the command of Rodrigo Faro, who has been at the helm of the attraction since 2020. Whether with individual or group performances, talented artists from all over Brazil take the stage of the attraction to compete for an award of BRL 300 thousand.





However, to reach the final, participants must impress a group of 100 judges, positioned on a huge illuminated panel. If any one of the experts likes the performance for the time being, they can stand up and sing along with the contestant. The greater the number of jurors standing, the more points the candidate gets.





The apex of the attraction happens when all the judges form a single voice, in an exciting chorus. This contestant heads straight to the show’s grand finale.





Already in the first episode, the candidates promise to move the viewer by interpreting national and international successes, such as: An Angel Came to Mefrom the Rouge group, stone coldby Demi Lovato You’ve Lost Love Feelingby the King of Rock Elvis Presley, When the World Turnsby singer Fábio Jr, When the rain passby Ivete Sangalo, unholyby Sam Smith Treasureby Bruno Mars What Makes You BeautifulOne Direction, and many others.





The program will be available on PlayPlus, Grupo Record’s streaming service, where the full editions of the attraction are also present. At the R7.cominternet users follow exclusive interviews, highlights, photo galleries and special reports about the day-to-day reality, in addition to voting on who should be the winner of the grand finale.





Viewers can interact with the attraction with comments, photos and videos sent by social networks using the hashtag #CantaComigo. During the program, content sent by Internet users is shared on networks such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. On TikTok and Instagram, users follow special coverage of Sing with me and find several unique challenges with the participants and judges.

About the format



Sing with me is the national version of All Together Now, original format by Banijay, produced by Endemol Shine Brasil, with general direction by Marcelo Amiky and direction of the reality nucleus by Rodrigo Carelli. The first two editions of the program were presented by Gugu Liberato (1959-2019), in 2018 and 2019.





sing with me 5 is hosted by Rodrigo Faro and airs on Sundays from 6:30 pm.