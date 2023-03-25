Canta+: find out how the second round went and who secured a spot in the second season semifinal

The second episode of Canta+ premiered this Saturday (25), on the NDTV and not NA+. In this second round, two more candidates were selected to compete in the semifinal, from which four participants will leave for the grand final, scheduled for April 29, on the stage of Hard Rock Live Florianópolis, in São José. Great emotions and powerful performances marked this stage of the dispute.

In the first seconds of the program, the band Freakout gave their message: Come Together, of the Beatles, already told the viewer to “come along” and see the show. Vanessa Garcia, in charge of the attraction, again showed all her excitement and charisma.

featured and ranked

The judges again had their eyes attentive to everything that was happening on stage. The special guest on the judging panel was artistic producer Pam Herrera, who has extensive experience with music in Brazil. She has already had her name credited on live DVDs by artists such as Michel Teló and Chitãozinho e Xororó.

A mixture of styles and genres enchanted the stage of this second round, from rock and samba to heavy metal and sertanejo.

The ten candidates performed at a very high level, but the judges had the difficult task of selecting just two. The musicians Henrique Hames and Marine Lima stood out for their great vocal power and ease on stage, becoming the big winners of this round and guaranteed a spot in the Canta+ semifinal. Henrique secured the note 9.08, while Marine added 8.35.

remembering good times

Henrique Hames was the eighth participant to appear in this round. The artist arrived on the Canta+ stage with the passionate energy of country singer Luan Santana, interpreting the hit Good memory.

The judges were impressed with the 20-year-old’s performance and Pam Herrera highlighted his look and perception on stage. Ammora Alves, Gazu and Junior Rios also commented on Henrique’s unique timbre and how his calm and deep interpretation, exchanging glances with those present, made the difference in the evaluation.

Personality and power in the voice

In the first block, the competitor Marine Lima “arrived”, interpreting the success roar, by singer Katy Perry. The audience and the judges couldn’t hold back their emotions during the presentation, which drew astonished expressions.

The judges highlighted his vocal power when performing the song. Ammora Alves barely made any comments, declaring only that the participant “won me, won my heart”. Junior Rios cited the frequent nervousness of the competitors, which, according to him, was tamed by Marine during the performance.

Gazu, with his gaze of frontmanhighlighted the challenge chosen by the candidate and praised Marine’s conduct in maintaining the level of the presentation.

Check out the songs sung in the second round:

1. Paula Pedrini – back to black – Amy Winehouse

2. Caren Suzana – Black sheep – Rita Lee

3. Marine Lima – roar – Katy Perry

4. Ricardo Porto – Not even a day – Djavan

5. Elisa Trevisan – The What You’re Missing Is Me – Marília Mendonça

6. Diego Marshesan – Lost time – Urban Legion

7. Rapa Wash – highway to hell – AC DC

8. Henry Hames – Good memory – Luan Santana

9. Berg Mozzar – Do not need to change – Ivete Sangalo and Saulo Fernandes

10. Clarissa – Locked Out of Heaven – Bruno Mars

Watch the second episode of the new season of Canta+:

Sing+

Now there are four more candidates to complete the semifinal team. They will be selected over the next two episodes, which will be shown next Saturday (1st) and on April 8th, on the TV screen. NDTV and not NA+at 13:30.

To find out if Henrique and Marine will continue in the competition and compete for one of the four places in the final, don’t miss the semifinal, which will be shown on April 22.