Capcom and Niantic announce Monster Hunter Now, a Pokémon GO-style game

Niantic is launching another foray with a video game franchise.

Battle a Rathalos in Monster Hunter Now

In recent years we have been able to see how Niantic has tried to emulate the success of Pokémon GO through several highly renowned licenses, so we have been able to see how the American company has allied itself with various brands, such as Marvel, the NBA, Harry Potter, Pikmin, among many others with greater or lesser success, although without that can be close to the boom that Pokémon GO has brought to a commercial level.

And although we have been able to learn that this title has suffered a nerf in some special raids, the reality is that we can see how Niantic is going to dare with another video game licensethus giving rise to us being able to see how it was announced just a few hours ago that Monster Hunter is the next big franchise that will pass through the hands of Niantic through Monster Hunter Now

Monster Hunter Now will be released in September 2023 for iOS and Android

As announced a few hours ago, Monster Hunter Now is the fruit of a collaboration between Capcom and Niantic to create an action and role-playing game in the real world in which hunting will be the key element, being available for iOS and Android and making use of the popular monster franchise from the Japanese company and the functions of augmented reality to get the most out of them.

It should be noted that although this announcement has come months before its launch, since Monster Hunter Now will be released in Septemberthe reason it has been done now is because the A beta will be released on April 25 so that the players who are signed up can enjoy the new title for the first time, which will help improve it for its launch thanks to the feedback. Therefore, if you are interested, know that you can sign up for the Monster Hunter Now beta right now, since it is an open beta.

On the other hand, as for what we will find in the game, the reactions have not been long in coming, giving rise to the confirmation that in Monster Hunter Now players will be able to find monsters and materials in the real world while they walk, being able to join other users of the app in order to be able to hunt those monsters and craft better weapons and armor. It should be noted that this will also materialize through the well-known waypots or Niantic local points of interest that in other games are the equivalent of Poképaradas and in which we can collect resources.

A project that convinced Capcom from the first meeting

It should be noted that in regards to Capcom’s role in this collaboration, this would be the first time we see the franchise back after Monster Hunter Rise’s expansion Sunbreak launched in 2022, this being a project It didn’t take too long to get on track, since, according to the director of Niantic, Kei Kawai, Capcom agreed to the release of Monster Hunter Now at their first meeting.

Likewise, it should be noted that the success of this title remains to be seen, since, as we have mentioned before, Niantic seeks to emulate the Pokémon GO formulabut the titles released to date have not managed to get even one iota close to the success of this one, since, in fact, the title based on Harry Potter had to close its servers three years after its launch, this being a very popular saga .

However, Monster Hunter cannot be taken away from its merits, since in just two decades it has become one of the best selling franchises of the video game industry, while Monster Hunter World ranks first in Capcom’s top sales.

Having said all this, it only remains to say that Monster Hunter Now is being developed by Niantic’s Tokyo studio., this being a title that will be free with microtransactions. It will be available in September 2023 for iOS and Android.