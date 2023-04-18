Capcom will compete with Pokémon GO on mobile phones starting in September; You can now register for the closed beta

If you thought that the formula of Pokémon GO could work with other video game franchises, you are definitely not alone, as Capcom worked with Niantic in complete secrecy to launch Monster Hunter Now, the next mobile experience that will take advantage of augmented reality who fell in love with millions of years ago and continues to add fans around the world.

In Monster Hunter Now, the gameplay will be the same and at the same time completely different compared to Pokémon GOSo we’ll still be looking for and catching creatures in a world that will mirror our real-life surroundings, but we’ll be doing it in action-packed combat, in true Monster Hunter style!

“In the game, players will take on the role of a hunter and embark on an adventure hunting monsters that are teeming with life that will appear in the real world”

That is the official description that Capcom shared about Monster Hunter Now, and you can clearly see the intention in the first trailer of the game; We do not yet know how the formula will work in detail, but we can assume that, as in Pokémon GO, players will receive alerts of a monster near their location, and upon finding it, the battle will begin either alone or in the company of other players.

Monster Hunter Now arrives in September, but you can play this month

Within the recently opened official site of Monster Hunter NowAnyone interested can register for the closed beta of the mobile game, answering just a couple of questions that won’t take more than a minute out of your day. It should be said that only the exact amount of 10,000 participants will have access to this beta, and if you are one of the lucky ones, you will receive an email with the invitation to the closed beta that will begin this April 25.





Monster Hunter Now Coming to iOS and Android mobile devices in September (no exact date confirmed), and no, this is not the previously announced game, since that project is in the hands of the creators of Pokemon Unite. As we wait for him, remember that Monster Hunter Rise is more than active in 2023 with its growing DLC.