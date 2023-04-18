Caps makes it clear that he wants to win this LEC Spring Split 2023

The League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC) is about to come to an end. He Spring Split 2023 soon it will end and we will meet the new spring champion. Far from it, this victory will also decide the second representative of Europe in the Mid-Season Invitational 2023 (MSI 2023). If G2 Esports win the final, mad lions He has many ballots to get the pass, although we still cannot give up other teams like team Vitality.

At the conclusion of his best of three against KOI, Rasmus Winther «Caps» spoke about this series. Far from it, he also confessed that she wants to win this divided of spring and, of course, offer a great performance in the MSI 2023. It is not for less. we already know that Caps is one of the most competitive players in the West and his goal is to win it all. As of today, he only has to win the World Championshipa tournament in which he has already been in two finals.

Caps wants to win the Spring Split despite being already in the MSI 2023

During the interview after the series, Caps talked about that possible victory in the Spring Split 2023. The specific question had to do with whether the team was more relaxed since it was already qualified for MSI 2023. «Of course we want to win. We don’t care too much about qualifying for MSI 2023. We desperately want to win the spring campaign. After all, we play to win every tournament we participate in.“, He said midlaner by G2 Esports.

On the other hand, it makes it clear that if they want to do well at MSI and in the worlds, they will have to play well and improve as the year progresses. All this making it clear that he hopes to take a step forward in the best of five, since throughout the BO3 he has not felt entirely comfortable with his performances.

