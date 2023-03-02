Caps puts the magic for ‘La Décima’ of G2 Esports

G2 Esports did not need a miraculous header from Sergio Ramos to mark one of the most important moments in its history. The samurai have gone to work to get their tenth title of champion of the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC). MAD Lions has had the misfortune of being the victim of superior G2 at all positions. Not even Javier Prades”elyoya«, the main argument for which the lions had fought again for the European trophy a year and a half later, he was comfortable on Summoner’s Rift. The most successful club in Europe has not cared about the emotion of ‘the first times’ since it has swept with a resounding 3-0.

MAD Lions reached the final for the first time after playing the last one in the Summer Split of 2021. However, neither G2 Esports nor MAD had seen each other’s faces in the final match. During the 10th season, the lions were the first to force a defeat of what is considered the best team in history. In the next, while the Spanish organization climbed to the top, the samurai collapsed after the failed signing of Martin Larsson «Rekkles«. And last year the Elyoya club did not directly know the victory in a series to the best of five in Europe while precisely their rivals returned to get the crown.

G2 Esports has been superior from start to finish, making it as easy as it sounds. The samurai were clear that their chances of success were to nullify Elyoya, so they started with three locked champions specifically aimed at the jungler. In return, MAD Lions picked up three favorable matchups from the red side. The problem was that G2 didn’t care because he knew that he was mechanically superior. The pinnacle of that excellence was Rasmus “Caps” Winther, who gave a masterclass in how to play aggressively with Cassiopeia.. The Dane was a butterfly dancing on a ring to their sound The level he showed during the game was a summary of Europe since 2018: the region is the private courtyard in the middle, where he has fun at the expense of others when he is plugged in.

In the second matchup, G2 Esports made a dent from the bot lane. Matyáš Orság «carzzy» and Zdravets Galabov «hylissang» They decided to push bot lane from minute one. They forced an initial exchange -in which it was inevitable to think of the T1 duo- and ended up conditioned for the rest of the game. In that trade they lost more Summoner Spells than they gained and Martin Sundelin “Yike” correctly read that opportunity. The Swede showed a great level in the final and with a dive early gave the advantage to the curious combination of G2: Samira-Jarvan IV. A bot lane which was the least ‘crazy’ part of his composition, as Caps imitated Kim Tae-sang”Doinb» with Kled in the central street.

In the third game the miracles were interpreted by Elyoya. The jungler wanted to deny the reality, that of a G2 Esports superior to MAD Lions. He was close to achieving it, since he was the one who led the most stable version of the lions during the final. She also left surprising images, such as a grotesque hunted with a cheeky recall which ended in a murder for Caps. At the same time, he gave way to the details of his genius with a robbery of Baron Nashor. The inferiority of MAD was seen in players like Yasin Dinçer «nisqy«, which went from being day to night in less than 24 hours. The only exception was Prades, but in a game that has become less individualistic over time, G2 took the final team fight in bot lane.

Within MAD Lions, one of the few positive news was that Hylissang became the player with the most games played in a European final with a total of 33. The Bulgarian surpassed two legends like Luka Perkovic «Perkz» and Rekkles, at the tail of the support from this February 26. But that hasn’t stopped G2 Esports from reclaiming the limelight it deserved. While other historic clubs have collapsed along the way, the samurai have survived months of storms, both sporting and extra-sports. While other regions like the League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) see how maximum exponents like TSM collapse, G2 has chosen the opposite path. The organization wants to be to the LEC what T1 is to the League of Legends Championship Korea (LCK).

The reality is that, in the absence of the long-awaited world championship, G2 Esports has already achieved its purpose. In the process of this 2023, making the most of what does not deceive: talent. Caps has put the magic that during the regular phase was in charge of Steven Liv «Hans sama» and Michael Mehle «mikyx» -who gave another great performance in the final- to reach the tenth title. For G2, suffering until a fifth map was unnecessary. Both the club and the players knew they were better. This afternoon was the day to get the tenth European title quietly and, hopefully, have that expensive coin that Real Madrid had at the Estádio Da Luz in an international tournament. To celebrate that in one month the entity has won major League of Legends, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) and Rainbow 6 tournaments.