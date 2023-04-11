Captain Levi and Mikasa Ackermann outfits – TechGames

fortnite x Attack on Titan brings new content to the island. Now you can wear the Captain Levi and Mikasa Ackermann outfits that are already available in the item shop and more accessories.

From now on you can use the “3D Maneuvering Gear (EDM3D)” and “Lightning Spears” in Fortnite. Fans can put their EDM3D team mastery to the test to take down the Titan Targets.

In addition, the “Special Operations Squad” arrives on the island of Fortnite with the outfit “Eren Jaeger” unlockable in the battle pass; as well as the outfits “Captain Levi” and “Mikasa Ackerman”which are now available in the Item Shop.

Fortnite x Attack on Titan content

Attack from all fronts:

Put on the 3D Maneuver Gear which can be found on the floor, chests and Scouting Corps Trunks. Pick up the 3D Maneuvering Gear (EDM3D) and Lightning Lances, Chests and Trunks from the Scouting Corps.

Launch yourself into the air and hit your opponents below with EDM3D: After attacking with the built-in blades, you will immediately return to the air so they can continue moving.

Eren Jaeger outfit to unlock

He eren jaeger outfit It is unlockable in the Battle Pass. Complete Eren Jaeger’s Battle Pass missions in Battle Royale Chapter 4 – Season 2 to unlock the outfit and more items, an emote, and more.

Join the Special Operations Squad

Eren Jaeger is not alone. Two other members of the Special Operations Squad: Captain Levi and Mikasa Ackerman they are here too. Pick up their outfits, accessories and much more in the item shop.