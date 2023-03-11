Capture Objective in Pokémon GO: how to complete Temporary Research

The event Capture Target in Pokémon GO is here, and brings with it several interesting changes and news to the game as well as a new Temporary Investigation. In this pokemon go guide we tell you all about him new Capture Target event:
Capture Objective in Pokémon GO: date, times and how to participate
The Capture Target event takes place in Pokémon GO on Sunday, March 5, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. (local time). Bring with you a new Temporary Investigation that is automatically added to the “Today” tab of the Investigations if we log in on this day between these hours.
It is also a event focused on Tyrogue and his evolutionary line: hitmonchan, hitmonlee and hitmontop. It is, in addition to the first event of the Season 10: Rising Heroes from Pokemon GO.
Changes and news of the Capture Target event in Pokémon GO
Below we leave you an infographic with the changes and news of the event summarized:
Capture Target Field Research Tasks in Pokémon GO
These are the Field Research Tasks Available during the Capture Target event in Pokémon GO:
|Task
|Reward
|Make 3 Curveball pitches in a row
|Hitmontop encounter (can be Shiny/Variocolor)
|Make 5 Great Curveball Throws
|Hitmontop encounter (can be Shiny/Variocolor)
|Make 3 Great Throws
|Hitmontop encounter (can be Shiny/Variocolor)
Pokémon GO: Capture Target (1/10)
The first phase of the Capture Objective asks us to capture 2 Hitmonchan, 2 Hitmonlee and to make three throws Good! Great! or Excellent!.
Pokémon GO: Capture Target (2/10)
The second phase of Capture Objective asks us to make five throws Good! Great! o Excellent!, that we capture 5 Fighting-Type Pokémon and that we use 3 Berries of any class when capturing Pokémon.
Pokémon GO: Capture Target (3/10)
The third phase of Capture Objective asks us to make five throws Good! Great! or Excellent! of Curve Ball, that we capture 5 Fighting-Type Pokémon and that we use 3 Latano Berries when capturing Pokémon.
Pokémon GO: Capture Target (4/10)
The fourth phase of Capture Objective asks us to make three throws Good! Great! or Excellent! of Curve Balls in a row, that we capture 5 Fighting-Type Pokémon and that we use 3 Razz Berries when capturing Pokémon.
Pokémon GO: Capture Target (5/10)
The fifth phase of Capture Objective asks us to make five throws Good! Great! or Excellent! of Curve Balls in a row, that we capture 5 Fighting-Type Pokémon and that we use 3 Pinap Berries when capturing Pokémon.
Pokémon GO: Capture Target (6/10)
The sixth phase of Capture Objective asks us to capture 5 Hitmonchan, 5 Hitmonlee and to make 3 launches. Great! or Excellent!.
Pokémon GO: Capture Target (7/10)
The seventh phase of Capture Objective asks us to capture 10 Hitmonchan, 10 Hitmonlee and to make 3 launches. Great! or Excellent! of Curve Ball.
Pokémon GO: Capture Target (8/10)
The eighth phase of Capture Objective asks us to capture 10 Hitmonchan, 10 Hitmonlee and to make 5 launches. Great! or Excellent! of Curve Ball.
Pokémon GO: Capture Target (9/10)
The ninth phase of the Capture Objective asks us to make 3 throws. Great! or Excellent! of Curve Ball, that we catch 10 Fighting-Type Pokémon and that we throw a Great!
Pokémon GO: Capture Target (10/10)
The tenth and final phase of Capture Objective asks us to make 5 throws. Great! or Excellent! of Curve Ball, that we make a launch. Excellent! and that we make a launch. Excellent! of Curve Ball.
In our Pokémon GO guide we help you with many aspects of the game, such as what Field Research Tasks are in March 2023 or what Raids are available this month.