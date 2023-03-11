Capture Objective in Pokémon GO: how to complete Temporary Research

The event Capture Target in Pokémon GO is here, and brings with it several interesting changes and news to the game as well as a new Temporary Investigation. In this pokemon go guide we tell you all about him new Capture Target event:

Capture Objective in Pokémon GO: date, times and how to participate

The Capture Target event takes place in Pokémon GO on Sunday, March 5, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. (local time). Bring with you a new Temporary Investigation that is automatically added to the “Today” tab of the Investigations if we log in on this day between these hours.

It is also a event focused on Tyrogue and his evolutionary line: hitmonchan, hitmonlee and hitmontop. It is, in addition to the first event of the Season 10: Rising Heroes from Pokemon GO.

Changes and news of the Capture Target event in Pokémon GO

Below we leave you an infographic with the changes and news of the event summarized:

wild pokemon : Hitmonlee (can be Shiny/Variocolor) and Hitmonchan (can be Shiny/Variocolor).

event bonuses : Double XP for catching Pokémon with throws Good! Great! Excellent! and curve ball and higher chances of finding Hitmonchan, Hitmonlee and Hitmontop Shiny/Variocolor.

Pokémon encounters after completing Field Research Tasks : Hitmontop (can be Shiny/Variocolor).

Pokemon Available Hatching Eggs: Tyrogue (can be Shiny/Variocolor).

Capture Target Field Research Tasks in Pokémon GO

These are the Field Research Tasks Available during the Capture Target event in Pokémon GO:

Task Reward Make 3 Curveball pitches in a row Hitmontop encounter (can be Shiny/Variocolor) Make 5 Great Curveball Throws Hitmontop encounter (can be Shiny/Variocolor) Make 3 Great Throws Hitmontop encounter (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

Pokémon GO: Capture Target (1/10)

Capture 2 Hitmonchan (0/2) – Reward: encounter with Hitmontop

Capture 2 Hitmonlee (0/2) – Reward: encounter with Hitmontop

Make 3 Good Throws (0/3) – Reward: encounter with Hitmontop

Rewards for completing all three tasks: Hitmontop encounter, 10 Poké Balls, and 500 XP

The first phase of the Capture Objective asks us to capture 2 Hitmonchan, 2 Hitmonlee and to make three throws Good! Great! or Excellent!.

Pokémon GO: Capture Target (2/10)

Make 5 Good Throws (0/5) – Reward: encounter with Hitmontop

Catch 5 Fighting-Type Pokémon (0/5) – Reward: Hitmontop encounter

Use 3 Berries to help you catch Pokémon (0/3) – Reward: Hitmontop encounter

Rewards for completing all three tasks: Hitmontop encounter, 5 Latano Berries, and 500 XP

The second phase of Capture Objective asks us to make five throws Good! Great! o Excellent!, that we capture 5 Fighting-Type Pokémon and that we use 3 Berries of any class when capturing Pokémon.

Pokémon GO: Capture Target (3/10)

Make 5 Good Curveball Throws (0/5) – Reward: Hitmontop encounter

Catch 5 Fighting-Type Pokémon (0/5) – Reward: Hitmontop encounter

Use 3 Latano Berries to help you capture Pokémon (0/3) – Reward: Hitmontop encounter

Rewards for completing all three tasks: Hitmontop encounter, 5 Razz Berries, and 500 XP

The third phase of Capture Objective asks us to make five throws Good! Great! or Excellent! of Curve Ball, that we capture 5 Fighting-Type Pokémon and that we use 3 Latano Berries when capturing Pokémon.

Pokémon GO: Capture Target (4/10)

Make 3 Good Curveball Throws in a row (0/3) – Reward: Hitmontop encounter

Catch 5 Fighting-Type Pokémon (0/5) – Reward: Hitmontop encounter

Use 3 Frambu Berries to help you capture Pokémon (0/3) – Reward: encounter with Hitmontop

Rewards for completing all three tasks: Hitmontop encounter, 5 Pinap Berries and 500 XP

The fourth phase of Capture Objective asks us to make three throws Good! Great! or Excellent! of Curve Balls in a row, that we capture 5 Fighting-Type Pokémon and that we use 3 Razz Berries when capturing Pokémon.

Pokémon GO: Capture Target (5/10)

Make 5 Good Curveball Throws in a row (0/5) – Reward: Hitmontop encounter

Catch 5 Fighting-Type Pokémon (0/5) – Reward: Hitmontop encounter

Use 3 Pinia Berries to help you capture Pokémon (0/3) – Reward: encounter with Hitmontop

Rewards for completing all three tasks: Hitmontop encounter, 10 Poké Balls, and 500 XP

The fifth phase of Capture Objective asks us to make five throws Good! Great! or Excellent! of Curve Balls in a row, that we capture 5 Fighting-Type Pokémon and that we use 3 Pinap Berries when capturing Pokémon.

Pokémon GO: Capture Target (6/10)

Make 3 Great Throws (0/3) – Reward: encounter with Hitmontop

Capture 5 Hitmonchan (0/5) – Reward: encounter with Hitmontop

Capture 5 Hitmonlee (0/5) – Reward: encounter with Hitmontop

Rewards for completing all three tasks: Hitmontop encounter, 10 Super Balls and 1000 XP

The sixth phase of Capture Objective asks us to capture 5 Hitmonchan, 5 Hitmonlee and to make 3 launches. Great! or Excellent!.

Pokémon GO: Capture Target (7/10)

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws (0/3) – Reward: Hitmontop encounter

Capture 10 Hitmonchan (0/10) – Reward: encounter with Hitmontop

Capture 10 Hitmonlee (0/10) – Reward: Hitmontop encounter

Rewards for completing all three tasks: Hitmontop encounter, 10 Ultra Balls and 1000 XP

The seventh phase of Capture Objective asks us to capture 10 Hitmonchan, 10 Hitmonlee and to make 3 launches. Great! or Excellent! of Curve Ball.

Pokémon GO: Capture Target (8/10)

Make 5 Great Curveball Throws (0/5) – Reward: Hitmontop encounter

Capture 10 Hitmonchan (0/10) – Reward: encounter with Hitmontop

Capture 10 Hitmonlee (0/10) – Reward: Hitmontop encounter

Rewards for completing all three tasks: Hitmontop encounter, 500 Stardust and 1500 XP

The eighth phase of Capture Objective asks us to capture 10 Hitmonchan, 10 Hitmonlee and to make 5 launches. Great! or Excellent! of Curve Ball.

Pokémon GO: Capture Target (9/10)

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws in a row (0/3) – Reward: Hitmontop encounter

Catch 10 Fighting-Type Pokémon (0/10) – Reward: Hitmontop encounter

Make 1 throw Excellent (0/1) – Reward: encounter with Hitmontop

Rewards for completing all three tasks: Hitmontop encounter, 1000 Stardust and 2500 XP

The ninth phase of the Capture Objective asks us to make 3 throws. Great! or Excellent! of Curve Ball, that we catch 10 Fighting-Type Pokémon and that we throw a Great!

Pokémon GO: Capture Target (10/10)

Make 5 Great Curveball Throws in a row (0/5) – Reward: Hitmontop encounter

Make 1 throw Excellent (0/10) – Reward: encounter with Hitmontop

Make 1 Excellent Curveball pitch (0/1) – Reward: encounter with Hitmontop

Rewards for completing all three tasks: Hitmontop encounter, 1,500 Stardust, and 3,000 XP

The tenth and final phase of Capture Objective asks us to make 5 throws. Great! or Excellent! of Curve Ball, that we make a launch. Excellent! and that we make a launch. Excellent! of Curve Ball.

