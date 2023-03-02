Niantic announced Capture Target, the new Pokémon GO March event featuring fighting-type Pokémon.

We start March with good news for Pokémon GO players. It turns out that Niantic announced Capture Target, a new event for this month which will be starring the famous Pokémon type hitmontop, hitmonlee and hitmonchan.

Through a statement on its official site, Niantic announced that the event Pokémon GO Capture Objective will start this Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) and will end that same Sunday at 20:00 (local time).

Regarding event bonuses, we will have the following:

You will be more likely to find: the shiny version of Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan and Hitmontop.

the shiny version of Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan and Hitmontop. Double XP for catching Pokémon: with good, big, excellent and curveball pitches.

with good, big, excellent and curveball pitches. Temporary investigation: focused on the Poké Ball releases available during the event. Complete 10 sets of research tasks to earn 40 Hitmontop encounters.

As for the protagonists, Hitmontop, Hitmonlee and Hitmonchan, the last two will come out much more frequently in the wild and will have a chance to come out in their shiny version.

On the other hand, 7 km eggs will hatch with Tyrogue (with a chance to come out shiny).

In the field research tasks of the event, the Pokémon that will appear will be Hitmontop. Of course, also likely to come out in shiny form.

Feel like a Fighting-type Pokémon and put your skills to the test: the Mastery of Catching event with Hitmontop, Hitmonlee and Hitmonchan is coming! 🗓️ March 5, 2023

⏰ From 10:00 to 20:00 (local time) 🥊 https://t.co/usflthnUGB#RisingHeroes pic.twitter.com/oJqjXVJv0H – Pokémon GO Latin America (@PokemonGoAppLA) March 1, 2023

What do you think of this event? Will you participate? What are your favorite fighting type Pokémon? Tell us on social networks.

Don’t forget that The Pokémon Company and Nintendo announced the new Pokémon GO Plus +. This new hardware will come with more features for Pokémon GO and compatibility with the new Pokémon Sleep app. You can see all its details and its possible price in the following link.