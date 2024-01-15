Car broken in half in horrific accident in Caricua (pictures)

A spectacular accident occurred in front of the Caricuaú Zoo subway station. according to him driver’s story The cause of the accident was a motorcycle and the car broke in half.
Although caracas firefighters He said that the accident occurred due to collision with some stationary object.
The driver miraculously managed to escape.
A terrible traffic accident caused a Ford Zephyr to break in two, in front of the Caracas Zoo metro station, Caracas.
The unusual thing about the case is that the driver of the vehicle managed to escape.
, #street news (02/13) #caracas A light vehicle lost control, collided with a stationary object, a fender, resulting in the death of one person. The incident occurred in Caricuao Parish, UD 3 Sector. #13February
Information: @CPabloPalacios
