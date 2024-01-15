Car broken in half in horrific accident in Caricua (pictures)

Car broken in half in horrific accident in Caricuao. Photo: @ChrisAlejandro7

A spectacular accident occurred in front of the Caricuaú Zoo subway station. according to him driver’s story The cause of the accident was a motorcycle and the car broke in half.

Although caracas firefighters He said that the accident occurred due to collision with some stationary object.

The driver miraculously managed to escape.

