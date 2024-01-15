Car ownership is a new nightmare for Americans

Car ownership is the new nightmare of 2024 for Americans. Photo: Getty Images (Prostock-Studio via Getty Images)

Ultimately, the modest decline in prices provided welcome relief to Americans struggling with the worst inflation in the last four decades. But behind the wheel, things are very different: Almost everything related to owning a car has become more expensive.

Between insurance, taxes, repairs, parking and tolls, the real cost of owning a vehicle in the United States exceeded the Consumer Price Index last month. ,This is the biggest increase we have seen in the shortest periodJessica Caldwell, an analyst at Edmunds, an online automotive inventory and information resource, told The Wall Street Journal.

Auto insurance premiums rose 20.6% in January from a year earlier, according to the Journal. But another Bankrate report puts the increase at 26%, That is, an average of US$2,543 per year, or US$212 per month. This is 3.41% of the annual income of people with a household income of US$74,580 (median household income according to the latest figures from the Census Bureau).

Experts believe this increase is closely related to the higher prices of new vehicles, which are now equipped with advanced technology. For consumers, choosing more sophisticated cars this year will also mean Going to a mechanic can become a luxury.

Modern cars, more complications

A recent report from CNBC revealed that auto mechanic shops are facing a troubling crisis, as technicians grapple with a painful combination of challenges: heavier and more complex vehicles, new materials and manufacturing methods, a growing shortage of skilled workers. Shortages and supply chain problems that persist. Even after the pandemic.

“Customers are struggling to pay our bills, I’ve had to cut back,” David Goldsmith, owner of a vehicle repair business in Brooklyn and a mechanic for more than 40 years, told CNBC. “I’m working harder than ever, and all my expenses are higher (…) The cost of all the professional services we provide is now higher,

Add to this that today’s cars are heavier and faster, which leads to worse damage to the infrastructure if an accident occurs (the main reason for going to the workshop) and, as a result, higher repair costs.

Like Goldsmith, many repair shop owners say they They can’t find enough staff Despite paying a six-figure salary. Many technicians have left the industry, and to attract new talent, shop owners now have to pay more. “They deserve every penny, I wish I could pay them more. “They’re highly trained and hard to get,” Goldsmith said.

Many people are unable to meet payment deadlines

Transportation is Americans’ second-largest expense after housing, and for many it is an absolute necessity, even if they can’t afford to pay. According to New York Federal Reserve data reported by the Journal, 7.7% of auto loans became delinquent on an annual basis In the fourth quarter of last year. This is the highest rate in 13 years.

According to the latest estimate from the American Automobile Association (AAA), the total annual cost of owning a new car, including expenses like gas and insurance, will rise to $12,182 in 2023, from $10,728 in 2022. A large part of that increase is due to higher interest rates, which increases the cost of borrowing money to buy a car.

New car prices have also increased, with the average ongoing transaction rising from $39,813 in January 2021 to $47,358 last month. Needless to mention that drivers literally fight against the passage of time and a disadvantage that few people consider: Depreciation.

With each kilometer traveled, the value of cars decreases. In 2023, AAA projects that depreciation will harm drivers in the United States approximately US$4,538 If they drive 15,000 miles (24,000 kilometres), an increase from a projected US$3,656 in 2022.

Is it worth buying a car in 2024?

There are experts who say yes. As interest rates fall and the supply chain stabilizes, it is very likely that inventories will begin to see a significant increase. “2024 will be a better time to buy a car than this year,” Paul Wattie, industry analyst at market research firm AutoPacific, told CNBC in December.

In 2023, low inventory in a high-demand market leaves little room for discount. Wattie believes change will come, Since dealers will feel motivated To sell more cars on the lot. “As supply increases, we see more stimulus,” he said.

Car buyers may also see more models with lower sticker prices before discounts. As supply chains return to normal, “we’ll start to see automakers making more lower-end models that are more affordable, and that will help drive down the average monthly payment,” the analyst said.

