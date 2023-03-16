Cara Delevingne’s dress is the big winner of the poll Caras

Photo Getty Images

In red-passion, the dress of Cara Delevingnand is the big winner of the poll Caras. The creation of the Lebanese stylist Elie Saab was the favorite of the followers of the Caras website, who thus elected the mannequin and actress as the most beautiful of the Oscars night, last Monday morning, in Hollywood. In second place on the podium, with the same score, were emily blunt in a Valentino look and Lady Gagain a Versace dress.

In her debut on the Oscars runway, the 30-year-old British model and actress recreated the glamor of other editions of the most famous film festival in the world. The dress in question is part of the autumn/winter 2021/22 Elie Saab collection, it has an asymmetrical cut, with a draped neckline and a kind of flower on the shoulder, and a flared skirt with a side slit that let you see the shapely legs of the model and the Stuart Weitzman platform high heels. Delevingne wore her hair up and let her Bulgari jewels shine – even brighter.

In the week leading up to the Oscars, Cara Delevingne was also in the news because of her alarming revelations to Vogue magazine about her drug addiction. On the Oscars runway, the model, who claimed not to have consumed anything for four months, chased away all her ghosts and shone like never before.

