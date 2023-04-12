Cara e Courage: summary of the chapters that will air (August 15th to 20th / August 22nd to 27th)

Courage is the main motto of the plot at 7 pm. The audience will follow stories full of adventure, a lot of courage and emotion experienced by Pat (Paola Oliveira) and Moa (Marcelo Serrado), two professional stuntmen, and businesswoman Clarice Gusmão (Taís Araújo). And so you don’t miss out on the news to come in “Face and Courage” (TV Globo), written by Claudia Soutocheck out the summary of the chapters that will air between August 8th to 13th and August 15th to 20th.

August 15th (Monday)

Ítalo is saddened by Anita’s revelation about Jonathan. Marcela sends Paulo to investigate Pat’s car explosion and Baby’s disappearance. Jonathan tells Pat that Ítalo had a relationship with Clarice when she died. Rebeca asks Danilo about the alleged assault. Danilo forces Bob Wright to pretend that he was also beaten during the robbery, but Rebeca realizes that his injuries are fake.

Gui notices that Alfredo and Pat are not well. Milton encourages Alfredo to invest in Olivia. At Leonardo’s behest, Regina tries to seduce Kaká Bezerra to access the Coragem.com safe. Renan gets irritated when he sees Rico in the dance company and fights with Lou. Pat and Moa ask why Ítalo omitted that he was dating Clarice.

August 16 (Tuesday)

Moa suspects Italo. Kaká questions Rico about the intelligence room and why it has restricted entry. Andréa complains about her boyfriend’s lack of attention. Moa has an idea to hide the org chart on the wall in the intelligence room. Lou feels jealous of Rico and Marcinha together, and Kaká notices.

Pat finds Alfredo’s attitude strange. Armandinho asks his cousin, Jonathan, for shelter and settles in the researcher’s house. Leonardo and Danilo argue over the formula. Ítalo follows Anita. Pat and Moa make a job proposal for Armandinho. Olivia and Alfredo recognize each other. Kaká sends the photos of the room with the safe to Regina. Anita catches Ítalo following her.

August 17 (Wednesday)

Ítalo reveals to Anita that he had a relationship with Clarice. Lou invites Rico to lunch. Regina, Leonardo and Danilo analyze the photos from the intelligence room. Lou and Rico kiss for the first time. Jonathan tells Pat that Ítalo didn’t kill Clarice.

Jessica tells Duarte that Lou and Rico are together. Pat and Alfredo talk to Gui and Sossô about the separation. The day of Chiquinho’s custody hearing arrives. Jessica convinces Lucas that he doesn’t have a boyfriend and the two kiss. Lou tells Olivia that she kissed Rico. Anita finds photos of Jonathan with Clarice.

August 18 (Thursday)

Anita argues with Jonathan and ends the relationship. Moa gets annoyed when Armandinho is called as a witness for Rebeca. Pat asks to talk to Danilo. Andrea is bothered by Pat’s presence on the forum. Hugo is interested in Enzo. Renan intimidates Isis to deceive Lou. Moa remains with Chiquinho’s guard and celebrates with Pat, Andréa and Milton.

Martha questions why Jonathan wants to keep Leonardo away from research advances. Regina blackmails Leonardo into going ahead with the wedding plans. Dalva finds Anita at Ítalo’s house. Pat confirms to Danilo that he has the formula.

August 19 (Friday)

Danilo tells Pat about the pressure he is under from formula buyers. Andréa is late to pick up Chiquinho from school, and is irritated when she learns that the boy left with Pat. Rebeca tells Moa that Danilo returned injured from his trip to São Paulo.

Lucas discovers that Jessica’s fake boyfriend is Duarte/Bob Wright. Ísis shows up at Renan’s house to provoke a fight, but the choreographer manages to reverse the situation and make Lou feel insecure. Jarbas tells Ítalo that Baby may have been found dead.

August 20th (Saturday)

Pat, Moa, Ítalo and Rico worry about the news of Baby’s possible death. Anita has a nightmare about Clarice. Pat, Moa, Ítalo and Rico fear having to hand over the formula to Danilo. Danilo offers Regina money to get the formula from the Coragem.com safe. Pat and Moa are excited about the new commercial.

Kaká takes Ítalo’s keys, and Regina arrives at Coragem.com to enter the intelligence room. Pat discovers that Andréa is not pregnant with Moa, and the two share a kiss. Anita pays tribute to Clarice. Leonardo goes to Clarice’s tomb and is surprised to see Anita’s figure. He believes he had a vision of his sister.

August 22 (Monday)

Leonardo passes out at the cemetery, and Anita asks the employees for help. Pat declares himself to Moa. Alfredo comments to Joca that he is getting involved with a woman. Regina opens the Coragem.com safe with the help of Kaká Bezerra. Jessica tries to convince Anita to give up going to the police. Lou watches Rico with Marcia and remembers the kiss they shared.

Lucas pressures Jessica to find out about her history with Duarte. Ítalo catches Kaká in the intelligence room at Coragem.com and puts pressure on the stuntman. Moa breaks up with Andréa, who pretends not to care about the end of the relationship. Rebeca asks to talk to Moa about Danilo. Regina finds Leonardo disoriented on the beach.

August 23 (Tuesday)

Leonardo tells Regina that he saw Clarice. Andréa talks to Hugo about breaking up with Moa. Moa tells Rebeca that Danilo is dangerous and that he has been making threats. Renan notices Lou looking at Rico and Marcia. Regina talks to Danilo, who fears that Leonardo will give up on delivering the formula to buyers.

Leonardo tells Martha that he made peace with Clarice and the mother finds her son’s behavior strange. Pat, Moa and Ítalo pressure Kaká, who confesses to having opened the safe with Regina. Kaká is fired from Coragem.com. Lucas investigates Duarte and takes his file from Olivia’s office. Pat and Moa look for Jonathan to learn about the evolution of the formula. Dalva tells Armandinho that Cleide is going to reopen Êxito.

Ítalo asks Regina about Leonardo’s connection with Danilo. Lucas discovers the secret of Duarte’s past and questions Jessica. Andréa finds Bob at Teca’s house. Pat and Moa kiss. Rebeca talks to Danilo at Moa’s apartment.

August 24th (Wednesday)

Rebeca discovers that Danilo installed a locator on his cell phone. Bob approaches Andrea. Regina worries about the conversation she had with Ítalo. Alfredo asks if Pat is with Moa. Olivia and Alfredo kiss. Bob Wright and Andrea spend the night together. Danilo demands that Moa give him the formula. Leonardo tells Regina that he no longer wants to negotiate the formula.

Paulo shows Marcela Gustavo’s documents that were with Baby. Martha asks Jonathan to share the reports about the formula with Leonardo. Lou finds a bra at Renan’s house and takes satisfaction with Isis. Anita asks Regina to introduce her to Clarice’s family.

August 25th (Thursday)

Regina tries to convince Anita to give up meeting Clarice’s family. Lou and Isis fight over Renan. Armandinho finds out that Batata has taken her place at Êxito Lou decides to leave Renan, who is upset. Rico discovers that Gustavo was called to testify. Ísis confirms to Renan that she set him up to end his relationship with Lou.

Armandinho and Potato fight. Lucas follows Jessica and confronts Duarte. Renan expels Ísis from the dance company. Olivia tries to comfort Lou. Gustavo sees Lucas at Bob’s house and Jessica says he’s the new driver. Moa prepares a romantic evening for Pat at Courage, but an incident ruins the atmosphere. Leonardo tells Danilo that he no longer wants to sell the formula. Anita questions Ítalo about Clarice’s family.

August 26 (Friday)

Anita tells Ítalo that she found Leonardo at the cemetery. Danilo cannot convince Leonardo to change his mind about selling the formula. Gustavo pretends to Marcela that he doesn’t know the documents that were found with Baby. Danilo discovers that Rebeca does not have her cell phone with a tracker. Rebeca is followed on the street. Rico and Lou kiss. Jonathan is surprised when Leonardo tells him that he is no longer interested in the formula.

Gustavo questions Danilo about the documents that were with Baby. Alfredo takes Olivia to meet his children. Danilo is surprised when Pat and Moa tell him that they won’t give him the formula. Rebeca is kidnapped, and Danilo is terrified. Anita looks for Martha at the mansion.

August 27th (Saturday)

Martha is amazed with Anita in her house. Danilo blames Pat and Moa for Rebeca’s kidnapping. Martha takes Anita to see Leonardo. Moa and Danilo try to find Rebeca. Leonardo throws Anita out of her room and has a fit on the day of his wedding to Regina. Bob gives up going to the wedding and goes to Andréa’s house. Rico and Lou date on Courage.com.

Ítalo delivers the folder with the formula to Pat. Lou and Rico have their first night of love. Martha despairs when she learns that Leonardo hasn’t left the house and tells Regina. Guests at the church impatient with the bride and groom’s delay. Jessica leads Regina to the church door and she tells him to go back to get Leonardo at home. Moa, Pat, Ítalo and Danilo go to the meeting place with the formula in exchange for Rebeca’s freedom.

