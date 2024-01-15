Cardano is in the news for a new milestone in its network

important point: Wallet creation on the Cardano network has increased by 90% in recent days.

The total wallets now stand at around 4.6 million while long-term investors hold their tokens there.

Unlike Bitcoin and Ethereum, ADA has not seen good growth, gaining only 6.5%.

Thanks to Bitcoin’s impressive growth, the entire crypto market is benefiting Cardano is no exception,

While ADA price did not rise like BTC or Ethereum in 2024, that made altcoin Charles Hawkinson It currently stands out for its good fundamentals.

Over the past month, the Cardano network has seen a significant increase in new wallets, proving that Adoption trend is increasing,

According to data from Cardano Blockchain Insights, the network was adding about 1,700 new wallets per day, but as of February 22, the increase had 90% To over 3,000 addresses daily. Now, The total is close to 4.6 million,

This is the base of Cardano investors

It is important to clarify that small investors with between 10 and 1000 ADA have seen a slight decline in their holdings, while the largest portfolios worth between 1 million and 10 million ADA have seen an increase of over 1%. Super whales also saw a significant increase of 2.1%.

An investigation by IntoTheBlock revealed that investors have held their tokens for more than a year. This type of investor has accumulated approximately 3 million coins, without selling.

What does it mean? Investors are loyal to Cardano and are confident of rising prices in the long term.

ADA rose 1.5% to $0.63 over the past 24 hours, bringing its gain to 7% so far this year.