Cardano’s founder has a lucrative part-time job

Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano (ADA), is known as a pioneer in the development of blockchain technology. Hoskinson is the co-founder of Ethereum (ETH) and played a key role in the development of the network together with Vitalik Buterin. Hoskinson is the CEO of Input Output Global (IOG) which brought Cardano to life in 2015. It should be clear that Crypto Genius has immense wealth; As a result, he is often referred to as one of the richest people in the world of crypto.

Part of Hoskinson’s income comes from an angle that few people would expect: He lends his private jet to stars with enormous fascination.

Founder of Private Jet Cardano: One of the Biggest Polluters in America

Hoskinson owns a private jet that, according to Climate Jets, is one of the top fifteen biggest polluters in the United States. Climate Jets is a website that tracks estimated emissions from private jets.

It claims the emissions “exceed the full carbon emissions of 186 Americans.”

The website states that Hawkinson’s aircraft may have made 353 flights and been responsible for emitting 2,895.06 tons of carbon dioxide. After enduring intense public criticism over this, Hoskinson said Climate Jets underestimated his use of private jets.

Furthermore, he indicated that when he is not using the aircraft for business, he employs a company that regularly finds customers who use it. The private jet was then awarded to big stars including rock band Metallica and Hollywood star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

Hawkinson’s response to the SEC indictment

Hoskinson has also recently appeared in crypto news for his response to the US indictment Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to Binance.

According to the IOG CEO, the indictment is a “political and philosophical attack on the existence of crypto and what it means.” Despite this, however, he remains optimistic about crypto and sees it as the right time for the crypto sector to join forces to strive for sound regulations and guidelines.

Cardano was one of the coins designated as a security by the SEC, but both the IOG and the Cardano Foundation, the organizations that oversee Cardano’s development, have responded saying they disagree with the claim.