Cardi B Accused of New Butt Surgery After Announcing Butt Fillers Removal | celebrities

Cardi B divided her followers on Instagram when she appeared on the social network this Friday (31) with a photo showing off her collection of tattoos on her butt and thighs.

In the click, the 30-year-old rapper poses in a blouse and white panties in front of a clothes rack. It is possible to see several designs of leaves and flowers on her derrière, in addition to the name of rapper Offset, the artist’s husband, on her left thigh.

“Nothing about me is light,” Cardi wrote in the caption of the record.

The post divided netizens. While some praised the click, others criticized the rapper, suggesting that she had overdone a procedure to enhance her butt.

“She is the most angry,” wrote one fan, while another said: “I loved the photo!”

“You’re showing off,” joked a third.

A fourth chimed in: “You should have made sure your ass matched your legs. It wasn’t very proportionate.”

Another supposed that Cardi had surgery to increase and lift the butt known as “Brazilian Butt Lift”, or “BBL”: “These BBLs are killing you … and the thighs do not match.”

“It was too big for his body structure. He should have used a medium-sized (implant),” agreed another.

A follower, however, came to Cardi’s defense: “Why are you so angry in these comments? Especially men. You don’t have a voice to comment negatively on a woman’s body. Your body, your choice. Didn’t like it? Close the application”.

Cardi B did not respond to those comments. However, in December 2022, she revealed that, in fact, she had had fillers removed that she had put in her butt years ago.

“I removed 95% of my biopolymers,” she said in a video posted on Instagram. “If you don’t know what it is, it’s injections in the butt.”

“All I’m going to say is if you’re young, if you’re 19, 20, 21, and you’re really skinny, you’re like, ‘Oh my God, I don’t have enough fat to put on my butt.’ you decide to take injections. No!”, added the American.

Cardi had told the magazine QA in 2018 that he had had silicone injected into his buttocks in 2014. The illegal and dangerous procedure was done for $800 in the basement of an apartment in New York. “It was the craziest pain ever. I felt like I was going to pass out. I felt a little dizzy. And it leaks for, like, five days,” she reported.

Who also had this same irregular procedure years ago and decided to reverse it now is the model Angela White, better known as Blac Chyna. The celebrity, who has been going through a “combo” to remove fillers on her face and body, explained to Access Online: “It was a normal person who did it. They give you whatever substance. They don’t say, ‘Hey, you could die’.”

“My back would get really inflamed. And it would get really, really hard and hot. It was really scary,” he added.