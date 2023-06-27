Cardi B and Offset accused each other of cheating on social media. celebrities

This isn’t the first time that Cardi B has accused her husband of cheating. Only five months after the birth of their daughter Kulture (4), she filed for divorce as he allegedly cheated on her. Eventually the two decided to make amends and then gave birth to another son. But his love life remains in turmoil. Now Offset has written on Instagram that Cardi B cheated. “My wife cheated on me with another man in my group of friends, you can understand how I would react to that,” he sounds angry.

He deleted the post again after a while, but Cardi still responded on Twitter. “Don’t blame me for something you do yourself,” she lashes out at him. “Even if I wanted to, I wouldn’t be able to because everyone in the industry knows me and would be on the street immediately if something like this happened.” She also says that if Offset dares to accuse her of cheating face-to-face, she will smash his head with a bottle. “Stop acting so silly. Don’t play games with me. Everyone knows what it is,” she ends her tweet. Like Offset, she has since deleted the tweet.