Cardi B and Offset star in ‘Baby Shark’

Reprising roles from the series, Cardi B and Offset will star in the children’s film

Cardi B will live character in the movie Baby Shark’s Big Movie! beside her husband, offset. The artist will reprise the role of Sharki Bfrom the series from the series Baby Shark’s Big Show!as well as former member of the group friends it will be Offshark again.

The production is responsible for the viral song, which bears the same name. As of the publication date of this article, “baby shark dance” remains the most-played video in YouTube history, with over 12 billion views.

Kulture It is wavethe couple’s children, will also play characters in the film, according to a report by Variety (via NME).

The feature film premieres in 2023 on Paramount +.

The hit ‘Baby Shark’

Great children’s hit, shared millions of times on the internet, “baby shark” reached a historic mark on YouTube. The video, in addition to being the most watched on the platform, was the first to reach 10 billion views, surpassing the success “dispatch,” success of Luis Fonsi.

The leadership already belonged to the children’s video, which was crowned the most watched on the platform in November 2020, when it surpassed the accumulated 7 billion of “dispatch.”

Conceived by the South Korean educational company pinkfong and sung by the Korean-American voice Hope Segoine, the song was released in 2016 – being a hit in Asia. Internationally, however, the song only gained the spotlight in 2019, according to information from CNN Brazil.