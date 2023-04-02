Cardi B and the children will participate in the film ‘Baby Shark’s Big Movie!’

Cardi B It is offset signed on to star in the animated film inspired by the song “baby shark“, entitled “Baby Shark’s Big Movie!” together with your daughter Kulturefour years old, and son wave, 18 months old, revealed the magazine “People”. The duo will reprise their roles as Sharki B and Offshark, while Kulture will once again play Kulture Sharki and the youngest member of the family will appear as Wavey Shark.

Read+: Cardi B removes padding from her buttocks and becomes a topic!

Cardi, Offset, and Kulture were originally part of the show’s second season, joining the episode “The Seaweed Sway.”

Production companies Nickelodeon, Paramount + and The Pinkfong Company have announced the project’s cast.

The film will focus on Baby Shark and her family as they move to Chomp City, ‘the big city of sharks’.

The titular character will have to navigate life without his best friend William around, and will also be antagonized by an evil pop star, played by Ashley Tisdale, who intends to steal his vocal talent.

The antagonist, Sharkiana, has a nefarious plan to master underwater music and Baby Shark must break her spell “to restore harmony to the seas,” the publication reported.

In the second part of the show, Sharki B was described as “the biggest star in the seven seas – flashy, inspiring and mercilessly funny – but always 100% herself and encourages other fish to do the same”.

Read more: Cardi B tattoos her face with her son’s name

Offshark was billed as ‘a cool fish with a great vibe and a huge Sharki fan’, while Kulture Shark was ‘Offshark’s three-year-old daughter who is excited to watch Sharki B’s big show with her dad’.

More Stars: NSYNC star Lance Bass will appear as himself, and comedian Chloe Fineman will voice Lannie, the dutiful and endearing daughter of Ego’s character Leah. Ashley Tisdale, Aparna Nancherla and Ego Nwodim will also star in the upcoming film.

South Korean boy band ENHYPEN has been tapped to play a beluga band and NSYNC star Lance Bass will appear as himself in the role of a TV announcer.

“Baby Shark’s Big Picture” will arrive later this year, slated for release during the holiday season.

MILLIONAIRE PARTY

Cardi B has already demonstrated that when it comes to her kids, she doesn’t skimp, which is why she and husband Offset shelled out a fortune this weekend to celebrate Wave’s first birthday in Atlanta, and as always, they did it in style.

Read+: Is Cardi B related to Inês Brasil?

According to sources on the “MediaTakeOut” website, the couple spent US$ 300,000 (R$ 1.5 million) on the party, where they gathered friends and family.

Cardi and Offset rented a warehouse in Atlanta and turned it into a beautiful kid’s paradise, complete with an arcade, video games, a toy car racetrack, and even real exotic cars for kids and adults alike to jump in and play with.

In addition to many security guards at the children’s event, a huge team of babysitters were on duty so that all the children could have fun, including the parents.

For food the children got hamburgers and hot dogs, but the parents ate crab legs, lobster, and other snacks.

Cardi and her husband are also known for splurging on gifts.

FINANCIAL RULE

Cardi B recently spoke about how she intends to raise her children. She already has a three-year-old girl, Kulture, with her husband Offset and is expecting their second child in a few weeks.

Talking to her fans on Twitter, the 28-year-old singer commented that she will financially support her children until they grow up, however, as long as they are studying.

“When my kids grow up and want to move out, I will buy them a big apartment or pay rent ONLY IF they are in school or working in business ventures! If it’s not going to be you living in my house, under my rules you’re going to have to pay your own rent.”

Cardi wants her children to dedicate themselves to their studies, go to university, and pursue their professional dreams.

Veja+: Offset reveals how much he spent on the first date with Cardi B

But she said only the future will tell, and she will support the kids in whatever they want to focus life and business on.

His comments were surprising since the singer and her husband are known for giving millionaire gifts to their firstborn.

follow The fuxico at the Google News and receive alerts of the main news about celebrities, soap operas, series, entertainment and more!