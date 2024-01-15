Cardi B determinedly announces a new album for 2024!

Cardi B fans can rejoice as the rap star has confirmed that she is planning to release a new album this year. In a recent Instagram Story, Cardi B opened up about the challenges she’s faced, including anxiety and negative comments, but she firmly said she won’t let these obstacles stop her from releasing her album in 2024. He shared a glimpse of it with his followers. His creative process, working on a song at five in the morning, shows his commitment to his music.

Meanwhile, the rapper unveiled a freestyle titled ‘Like What’, which is inspired by Missy Elliot’s title ‘She’s a Bitch’. However, this release ran into controversy when rapper Ski Mask suggested that Cardi B borrowed his style, in reference to her 2017 song “Catch Me Outside”, which shares rhythmic similarities with Cardi B’s freestyle. . This situation has given rise to discussion in hip-hop. Hop community, and we look forward to seeing how it evolves.

Known for hit songs like ‘Bodak Yellow’, Cardi B remains an influential figure in the music industry. With the announcement of his next album, expectations are high and his fans can’t wait to know what the rapper has in store for them. Despite setbacks and criticism, Cardi B is more determined than ever to bring new music to her listeners and make her mark on the rap world with her unique style.