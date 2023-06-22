Cardi B feuds with missing Titanic billionaire stepson

While his stepfather Hamish Harding is missing at the time of publication and is probably out of oxygen somewhere in the North Atlantic Ocean, Brian attends a concert by the rock band Blink-182. “It may be unpleasant to be here but my family wants me to be at the Blink-182 show because it’s my favorite band and music helps me through tough times,” he captioned a now-deleted photo of himself on a large scale. Captioned smiling.

“People say: ‘What should he do? Be sad at home? Should he go find her himself?’ The rapper answers in his video from last Tuesday. “Yeah. You’re going to be sitting at home sad. You should be crying for that. You should be sitting next to the phone waiting for an update.”

She continues, “Isn’t it sad that you’re a billionaire and nobody cares about you? You’re missing out and your stepson is going to a concert. I’d rather be poor and loved.”

Brian doesn’t like this. He responds that Cardi is an “ordinary celebrity” who “piggybacks on her family’s fame.” “I went to a Blink-182 concert to deal with this instead of sitting at home watching the news. Cardi, take some classes!”