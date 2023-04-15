Cardi B rips clothes from dancing during concert

Cardi B continued with her performance even after her outfit broke.

The music festival season is officially in full swing, with coachella It is Rolling Loud Thailand taking place this weekend. The first is being headed by Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK It is Frank Ocean. As for the other, Cardi B, Chris Brown It is travis scott are the highlights.

On Thursday (April 13), Cardi made her debut. It happened after a day full of concerts by names like Soulja Boy, Rae Sremmurd It is Lil Uzi Vert. As expected, Bardi didn’t come to play with her look. Her body slipped into a gorgeous golden ensemble with lots of sexy cutouts throughout.

While spitting lyrics to some of the biggest hits in her discography, the rapper teased the crowd with plenty of twerks and shimmying. Unfortunately, it looks like his long time spent in the gym lately is causing some issues, as the moves caused his jumpsuit to tear during the set.

In a video exclusively obtained by MailOnline, we see Cardi momentarily pause the show to address the breeze she was surely feeling from behind. “What the hell are you going to do about it?” she asked a member of her crew who was standing near the DJ deck.

“What the hell do you want to do?” he replied to the winner of the Grammy. “Do you want to go or do you want to come back here and fix this shit?” Cardi was obviously reluctant to leave her post, as he asked, “Do you have something for me? Do you have a robe or something? Ultimately, her charisma won over the audience as she continued to work on her setlist, even with the problem gnawing at her mind and thousands of fans watching. “Let’s go alright. F*ck it,” she declared before returning to the show.

The 30-year-old entertained her audience with past favorites like “Backin’ It Up” and “WAP” as well as “Get Up 10.” After putting on an undeniably amazing show, she completed her time on stage by tossing her gold platform heels into the crowd for one lucky fan to take home.

See the videos below:

read more

Cardi B performing ‘Backin’ It Up’ at Rolling Loud Thailand. 🇹🇭 pic.twitter.com/3BoLsDPQKG — Cardi B | Updates (@updatesofcardi) April 13, 2023

read more

Cardi B performing “Get Up 10” at Rolling Loud Thailand 🇹🇭

pic.twitter.com/ilBPtdbKWv — Bardi | 💎 (@imcardivenom) April 13, 2023

read more

Cardi B looking stunning backstage at Rolling Loud Thailand ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/eXYHC5As40 — Cardi B All Access (@CardiAllAccess) April 14, 2023

read more

Cardi B performing “Wap” at Rolling Loud Thailand. 🇹🇭 pic.twitter.com/dMY02WGnVH — Cardi B | Updates (@updatesofcardi) April 13, 2023

read more

Cardi b impact is so HUGE.she is a 🌎 worldwide superstar. @ rolling loud in Thailand! See when you the queen you can go 🌎 Worldwide #CARDIDAY pic.twitter.com/M8YIUd5h8x — NewYorkDynasty (@YorkDynasty) April 13, 2023

read more