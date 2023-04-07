Cardi B says she still makes ‘millions’ from ‘Invasion of Privacy’ released 5 years ago

Cardi B is celebrating five years since the release of its first and only album, the acclaimed “Invasion of Privacy“. The 30-year-old rapper took to social media to celebrate the project. In videos recorded in the studio with the producer J. White Did It and the engineer Evan LaRay she showed a party with bottles of wine, cupcakes and a cake that says: “Happy birthday“.

The decoration included copies of the record on vinyl and CD, as well as flowers in the colors of the project. “What my team gave me, guys,” said the artist. Then the rapper revealed that still earns a lot of money because of the album. “Five Years, I’m still signed for a million dollars with a motherfucking album, bitch,” Cardi revealed. “Yes, so what? Nobody can say anything“.

Cardi B celebrates the 5 year anniversary of her album “Invasion of Privacy” pic.twitter.com/GQerl6q4Px — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) April 6, 2023

“Invasion of Privacy” was released on April 6, 2018 and soon pleased the specialized critics. With a new look for female rap, Cardi B took the disc to the first place of Billboard 200 – the top US album chart. The rapper won the award for ‘best rap album‘ in the next edition of Grammy Awards. Among the greatest successes of the project are “bodak yellow“, “Bickenhead” It is “I like it” (with J Balvin It is Bad Bunny).

A second album by Cardi B is expected in 2023 after a long period of production. The challenge is to maintain the level of the predecessor.