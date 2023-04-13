Cardi B Shows Heavy Daily Routine That Helped Her Regain ‘Stripper Body’ | celebrities

Cardi B decided to record her routine in a video – and proved that she is very dedicated to her physical health.

The 30-year-old rapper posted the clip – which has been viewed more than 6 million times – on TikTok on Tuesday (11). “A peek at a normal day as Belcalis, not as Cardi B,” wrote the star, referencing her real name: Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar.

Cardi B with the kids: Wave and Kulture

In the record, the artist starts the day by doing personal hygiene and getting dressed before playing a little with the two children she shares with rapper Offset: Kulture, four years old, and Wave, one. So she cooks fried chicken for lunch and goes to the gym with her eldest daughter.

“Lately, I’ve been working out two hours a day, and stretching for an hour,” Cardi narrates in the video, before explaining why she’s been doing so much physical exercise. “A lot of people ask, ‘Why are you working out? You had liposuction!’ Well, there’s this thing called visceral fat, which is the fat that’s around your organs. You can’t remove it with lipo.”

“I wanted to stay as flexible as I was before I had my son,” added the rapper. “But my real goal is to be able to bend and be flexible the way I was when I was a stripper. But, phew, you can’t build all of Rome in one day.”

After the gym, Cardi stopped by a retail store and bought gifts for Kulture, who she said “behaved really well” at the gym.

For dinner, the famous bought a pizza instead of cooking something. “I’m tired,” she laughs in the clip’s voiceover, before showing that she ended the day sipping wine in her studio.

Fans were delighted with the video. “Loved this side of Cardi,” said one follower on TikTok, while another wrote, “Loved spending the day with Belcalis and her kids.”

“Cardi, I loved it,” said another.

In a chat with Mariah Carey for the American magazine Interview, Cardi said that she felt insecure about her appearance when she was younger. “I was very skinny when I was younger. And in the Bronx, you had to be big and have an ass. Then the boys would tell me ‘look at your flat ass, you don’t have boobs’. And it made me feel ugly and unattractive,” she recounted.

“I feel really vindicated today,” she continued. “When I was 18 and I became a stripper and I had enough money to buy my boobs, all of my insecurities about my boobs disappeared.”

The artist added: “When I was 20 I went to work in a strip club and there you had to have a big ass. So I felt very insecure. It was like going back to school. So I went over there and got my ass fixed. And then I felt confident again.”