Cardi B: The rapper is going through a bad time

According to Cardi B’s latest reactions on her various social accounts, especially Facebook and Instagram, she is going through a very delicate and dark time.

The rapper, who recently separated from her partner Offset, is also facing the ups and downs of life at the moment.

In fact, on his social accounts, he took care to change his profile images, putting only a black background.

An attitude often seen in situations involving the loss of a loved one or resolution of anxiety and distress.

As far as Cardi B is concerned, she did not elaborate on the main reasons that forced her to change her profile photo to a black background.

Still, with this behavior the girl seemed to want to send a message.

For some internet users, she is going through tough and dark times. Therefore many of them gave him their support.

On the other hand, some people do not hesitate to see this reaction of Cardi B as a way to attract attention before announcing the release of the next project.

They were expected to unveil a new album for several months. So, should we expect a new masterpiece from the star? The future will tell.

Yet, for a few hours, after changing her profile to black, Cardi B has not provided any news to her community.

