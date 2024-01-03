Caribbean Series 2024 Schedule: Today’s Schedule, Schedule and Where to Watch the Game | answer

caribbean series 2024 Baseball is about to fascinate fans, and with the excitement building, it is essential to know all the details about this remarkable tournament. From key dates to exciting fixtures, here we present the complete schedule of this sporting event.

Where to watch Caribbean Series

The 2024 Caribbean Series, which will take place in Miami, United States, will be available to fans via ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes Signal in various territories covering the United States, Mexico and Latin America.

The telecast on these sports channels will give viewers a chance to watch each exciting match between teams from the seven participating countries.

Additionally, the selection of Miami as a neutral venue adds additional attraction, providing a unique experience for those who enjoy the passion of baseball in a vibrant and multicultural environment.

What are the dates of the Caribbean Series?

The 2024 Caribbean Series will take place from 1 to 9 February. During this nine-day period, teams representing Mexico, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Dominican Republic, Panama, Nicaragua and Curaçao will compete in exciting matches. The detailed calendar of meetings scheduled for each day is given below:

Thursday, February 1:

10:30 am Nicaragua vs Puerto Rico

Curacao vs Mexico, 3:30 pm

Venezuela vs Dominican Republic, 8:30 pm

Friday, February 2:

Panama vs Curacao 10:30 am

Dominican Republic vs Nicaragua, 3:30 PM

Puerto Rico vs Mexico, 8:30 PM

Saturday, February 3:

Venezuela vs Curacao, 10:30 am

3:30 pm Mexico vs Panama

Dominican Republic vs Puerto Rico, 8:30 PM

Sunday, February 4:

Panama vs Nicaragua, 10:30 am

3:30 pm Puerto Rico vs Venezuela

Mexico vs Dominican Republic, 8:30 pm

Monday, February 5:

Nicaragua vs Curacao, 10:30 am

Venezuela vs Mexico at 3:30 pm

Puerto Rico vs Panama, 8:30 PM

Tuesday, February 6:

Mexico vs Nicaragua, 10:30 am

Curacao vs Dominican Republic, 3:30 pm

Panama vs Venezuela, 8:30 pm

Wednesday, February 7:

Curacao vs. Puerto Rico, 10:30 am

Dominican Republic vs Panama, 3:30 PM

Nicaragua vs Venezuela, 8:30 pm

What is the Caribbean Series?

caribbean series is an international baseball club tournament that annually brings together the winners of the professional winter leagues of the four countries that make up the Caribbean Professional Baseball Confederation (CBPC): Mexico, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Venezuela as full members as well as representatives. From Colombia, Cuba, Curaçao and Panama as guests.

Each of them can be strengthened with the best players of any nationality or origin from the rest of the teams of the national league.

Due to visa problems of the champion team of national series Of Cuban baseball In 2020, Colombia’s participation in the baseball competition was brought forward by the Embassy of the United States and Puerto Rico (it is a Commonwealth of the United States), pending further participation and replacement of Cuba’s representative. from Nicaragua, which was scheduled to be presented for the first time at the 2020 edition.

On May 13, 2022, it was announced that the champion teams of Cuba and Curaçao would participate in the 2023 Caribbean Series as special guests.

What you need to know about baseball

He baseball It is a team sport played by two teams of nine players that is among the most popular games in the Dominican Republic, Panama, South Korea, Cuba, United States, Curaçao, Aruba, Japan, Nicaragua, Puerto Rico, Taiwan, Is considered one of the. Not as popular, but has a large number of fans in countries such as Mexico and Venezuela, and Canada, Australia, South Africa, Colombia, China, the Netherlands and Italy.

considered the powers of the countries baseball They are located in the Americas (North and the Caribbean) and are played on a large field covered entirely with natural or artificial grass except for an area called the runner line, where offensive players run to reach the bases located at the corners. The quadrangular field is called the diamond, and the score, as well as the thrower’s field, is where the terrain is a hill of dirt.

purpose of baseball To hit (hit) the ball with a bat, is to carry the ball across the field and run through the inner field of dirt (infield), trying to reach as many bases as possible until it returns to that base. Go from where he was hit (home plate). ) Being able to score goals is known as runs.

defensive players of baseballMeanwhile, look for the batted ball to eliminate the player or other runners who hit the ball before they reach either first base or manage to score a run (for more details on the game See rules).

Team scoring most runs after 9 innings baseball, called an innings (or innings), wins the match by which the match goes on. If the score remains equal in runs at the end of nine regular innings, the match is extended as long as necessary to determine a winner, as there is no tie according to the basic rules of the game, only amateurs and break-ups of players. Children’s League to Limit Divide.

Unlike other sports that are played with a ball, such as soccer, also known as football, or basketball, also known as basketball; Even if the words “baseball“Can be translated into Spanish, the custom of using the English word is due to the phonetically awkward name realization: the translation would be base ball or base ball, although in some Spanish-speaking countries it is customary to call it colloquially. In the language of ball game or simply as ball.

On the other hand, one of the characteristics that distinguish baseball The thing about other team sports is that, in this one, the defense is the one who has the ball, in addition to the fact that the scores are determined by the players of the offensive team, not the opposing team.