Carice van Houten wants to change course: ‘Back to the clay’

“I want to be in the theater, I want to sing,” Caris says in conversation with comedian Pepijn Schönveld. “Back to the clay. I also really enjoy looking at the people in the room and feeling that. Yeah, really feeling the connection and I miss that if I’m not on stage for a long time.”
The actress also says that she feels like a ‘small cog in a much bigger whole’ on the sets of a film.
Carriss has appeared in a large number of Hollywood films over the past ten years, sharing the screen with big names such as Tom Cruise and Leonardo DiCaprio. But it takes a lot of energy to perform at that high level, she says. She describes acting as walking a tightrope. “It’s very annoying when someone on the set opens the door, so to speak, so that the wind blows and the rope starts to wiggle,” she describes. “To walk a tightrope at that high level, it takes a lot of energy. And sometimes I don’t have that energy for it.”
In recent months, Carys has been in the news primarily because of her commitment to the activist group Extinction Rebellion. He was recently arrested during the capture of A12. In the podcast, Carys says he was ‘no ass’.