Carice van Houten wants to return to theater after 15 years: ‘Back to clay’ | Show

Carice van Houten wants to return to the theater after 15 years. This is what the 46-year-old actress told in the new episode of the podcast peptalk and friends , Van Houten last performed a major performance at the theater in 2008. She was on stage next to Pierre Bokma at the time countess of parma ,

In a conversation with comedian Pepijn Schoenveld, van Houten says, “I want to be in the theatre, I want to sing songs.” Back to the soil. I also love to see and feel the people in the room. Yes, to really feel connected and if I am not on stage for a long time, I miss it.” The actress also says that on the sets of the film, she felt “a small quagmire in a very large part”. Feels like

Van Houten has appeared in a large number of Hollywood films over the past ten years, sharing sets with big names such as Tom Cruise and Leonardo DiCaprio. But it takes a lot of energy for her to perform at that high level, she says. She describes acting as walking on a tightrope. She explains, “It’s very annoying when someone on set opens a door, which lets in a gust of wind and causes the rope to wobble.” ,,To walk the rope at that very high level, it just takes a lot of energy. And sometimes I just don’t have that energy left.”

Van Houten has been in the news in recent months primarily because of her commitment to the activist group Extinction Rebellion. He was recently arrested during an occupation on the A12. In the podcast, Van Houten says that ‘he didn’t mean bullshit’.

Also listen to the AD Media podcast below or subscribe via Spotify or iTunes. Find all our podcasts at ad.nl/podcasts.





our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot display this social post, live blog or otherwise, because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept social media cookies to still show this content.

Check out our shows and entertainment videos below: