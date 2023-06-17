Carice van Houten yearns to return to theater

Carice van Houten, who these days is mainly known for movies, series and her activism, wants to return to the theatre.

The 46-year-old actress was speaking on the latest episode of the Peptalk & Friends podcast. Van Houten last performed a major performance at the theater in 2008. She was then on stage next to Pierre Bockma in De Gravin van Parma’s piece.

feel connected

‘I want to be in theatre, I want to sing songs’, says van houten In conversation with comedian Pepijn Schonveld. ‘Back to the soil. I also love seeing and feeling the people in the room. Yes, to really feel connected and I miss that when I was not on stage for a long time.’ The actress also says that she feels like a ‘small cog in a much bigger whole’ on the sets of a film.

not much energy

Van Houten has appeared in a large number of Hollywood films over the past ten years, sharing sets with big names such as Tom Cruise and Leonardo DiCaprio. But it takes a lot of energy to perform at that high level, she says. She describes acting as walking a tightrope.

“It’s very annoying when someone on the set opens the door, so to speak, so that the wind blows and the rope starts to wiggle,” she describes. ‘It takes a lot of energy to walk the rope at that very high level. And sometimes I just don’t have the energy for that.’

imprisoned

Van Houten has been in the news in recent months mainly because of her travel climate psychologist and a commitment to the action group Extinction Rebellion. He was recently arrested during the capture of A12. In the podcast, van Houten says that ‘it was not meant to be nonsense’.

