CARICOM forms a presidential commission with political parties in Haiti

Kingston.- Representatives of the Caribbean Community and Haitian parties yesterday agreed to create a Presidential Council composed of 7 members.

At the meeting, held in Kingston, Jamaica, with members of the United States, Canada, France, and the United Nations, members of the parties Colectivo del 30 de Janeiro, RED/EDE, Petit Dessalines/Révally National, Accord du 21 de Deciembre, Montana/FANMI Lavalas and two civil society organizations as observers.

It was agreed that political and social organizations would submit the names of seven members of the Presidential Council within 48 hours.

The agreement was announced after an emergency meeting, in the interest of responding to the wave of insecurity and violence as the situation in Haiti worsens, including exploring new solutions and greater international support.

While United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken reported that the administration of President Joe Biden is increasing the contribution to $300 million that it had initially promised, which was $200 million, to finance the military deployment, which will be led by Kenya Has decided to do it after approval. From the United Nations Security Council.

At a UN assembly, armed gangs were called on to stop “despicable and destabilizing actions” in Haiti.