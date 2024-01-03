Carlos Correa’s salary for the 2024 MLB season

carlos correa is one of 15 Highest Salaries in Major League Baseball,

puerto rican player This comes from 2023 in which it was due. Awards he has received during his career rookie of the Yearwith two all star gameswas present in three world Series and won platinum glove at shortstop, However, with the first year of six contracts minnesota It was not equal.

In 2023, he gave up an offensive line of .230/.312/.399 (AVG/OBP/SLG). He had 118 hits in 514 at-bats with 29 doubles, one triple and 18 extra-base hits. He scored 65 runs and scored 60 runs.

carlos correa He entered the market as a free agent after the 2021 campaign. He signed with minnesota twins A deal in which he was able to leave after the 2022 season. Once again he reached an agreement with the opportunity to negotiate san francisco giants, However, this could not happen due to team concerns regarding his physical condition. A similar situation arose after the multi-year agreement New York Mets,

Eventually, after two failed deals, he re-signed minnesota, the contract was Six years and $200 million,

Carlos Correa salary in MLB 2024

2024 will be the second of six years of the contract. He will earn $32 million in 2023. He would repeat the same for the next campaign with a base salary of €32 million. According to specific site Spotrac, Carlos Correa is the 15th highest paid player in 2024,

there are 14 in front of you Shohei Ohtani, Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom, Aaron Judge, Anthony Rendon, Mike Trout, Gerrit Cole, Patrick Corbin, Stephen Strasburg, Nolan Arenado, Francisco Lindor And Corey Seager.

AndHe has the third highest number among shortstops. they can barely get ahead of him corey seeger ,mvp last one world Series with Texas Rangers) And francisco lindor, Besides, carlos correa He has the highest salary with the Minnesota Twins for the 2024 season,

You may be interested: Millions rained down: Francisco Lindor earns big salary in MLB 2024