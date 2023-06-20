Carlos Ghosn demands $1 billion from Nissan

Carlos Ghosn has never shied away from a challenge. The former Nissan boss is suing his former employer for a total of more than a billion dollars. Ghosn believes the allegations against him have done him wrong, the consequences of which will be felt for years to come. The complaint was filed with the public prosecutor of the Court of Cassation in Lebanon, where he has been living since his extraordinary escape from Japan. However, he is facing criminal charges in that country for under-reporting his salary, and Nissan has filed a civil suit in a Yokohama court seeking damages.

Johnny Depp Syndrome?

Carlos Ghosn thus responded by accusing Nissan of defamation, stating that “the serious and sensitive allegations against me will remain in the public mind for years to come. The consequences, even if they are based only on suspicion”. Overall, this long distance battle is reminiscent of the celebrity lawsuit between Johnny Depp and his ex-girlfriend Amber Heard, where both accused each other of the same thing!

anti-ghosn plot

Specifically, Carlos Ghosn is seeking $588 million in damages and $500 million in punitive action. But Mr. Ghosn’s lawsuit isn’t just about money: It also targets a dozen people, including:

Hari Nada, a Nissan employee, is believed to have been one of the main instigators of the plot to shoot Ghosn.

Hidetoshi Imazu and Hitoshi Kawaguchi, two senior Nissan executives who were involved in Nissan’s actions against Ghosn at a very early stage.

Toshiaki Onuma, an executive in the CEO’s office, along with Joe Nada, agreed to cooperate with Japanese prosecutors to avoid prosecution.

Masakazu Toyoda and Motu Nagai, two members of Nissan’s board of directors.

According to Carlos Ghosn and his lawyers, these people participated in a conspiracy within Nissan to tarnish his image and redirect the steps Nissan took to pay him so that he would be lured by Ford, General Motors or Volkswagen. Don’t come in In this fractious match, both Nissan and Ghosn seem to compete in terms of obstinacy and arguments that are generally equal. It remains to be seen what is the outcome of their respective complaints and proceedings.