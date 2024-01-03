Carlos III’s alternative therapy with which he will replace chemotherapy

At the beginning of the week we got the news that Charles III was facing a cancer that was diagnosed “During King’s recent hospital procedure for a benign enlargement of the prostate, another worrying issue was noticed. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer, ” he warned in a statement from Buckingham Palace, in which he emphasized that the patient has already begun “A regular treatment programDuring this period, doctors have advised him to postpone his public duties.”

Due to the sovereign’s illness, his son, Prince William, has taken over his agenda. And she did so yesterday Wednesday during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, at which she expressed concern about her tired appearance and noticeable dark circles, and also at a fundraising gala in the evening.

The King of England must devote himself to his recovery, but it is unknown what method he will take to do so. Camilla Parker’s husband Tom Bower revealed this in an interview for ‘GB News’. “He doesn’t believe in chemotherapy”,





The former BBC journalist explained to presenter Nigel Farage, “I’m guessing, but the king is a promoter of alternative medicine,” insisting that Charles III “would not be a supporter of chemotherapy” and “a Big believer in natural herbs, medicines and things like that“The communicator adds.

“So I believe at the moment he is following the advice of a man called Michael Dixon, whom he has defended for many years, who runs his own Institute of Natural Alternative Medicine maligned by manyBower admitted to being “surprised”, saying that “people kept saying I was going to get chemo or radiation and everything else.”

Photos | Gtres

