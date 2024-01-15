Carlos Vela wants to stay in LAFC, he has already made it known

Carlos Vela’s continuity is on track at LAFCHowever there is an important limitation in MLS rules that prevents its renewal and it is related to Salary cap for non-designated players (DP, for its abbreviation in English).

In the case of the Mexican forward, This will not be among the three DPs that are allowedHowever his status as a star player makes it necessary to pay him a significant salary, which is not feasible due to the cap imposed by the league.

In this regard, LAFC general manager John Thorington explained in detail the situation of Vela, who was placed on the radar of Cruz Azul in recent days, an interest that did not go beyond that.

,Carlos agrees that we can continue, “It’s very difficult to do everything we want in our league, but we have a lot of respect for him, a lot of appreciation for what he’s done in our history, I hope we can continue and we “Still in those conversations.”

The manager clarified that it was simply about finding a way to close the conversation.