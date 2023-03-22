Carol Biazin reveals desire to sing with Billie Eilish at Lollapalooza Brasil 2023

There are only three days left until the premiere of Carol Biazin on the stage of Lollapalooza Brazil 2023. The festival that takes place between the 24th and 26th of March, at Interlagos Racetrackin São Paulo, brings together some of the biggest names in world music. The Brazilian singer who is currently promoting the album “REVERSE,” he told the POPline who would like to sing alongside none other than Billie Eilish.

Last week, Carol revealed to POPline who is preparing a great show for his show at the festival, which takes place this Saturday (25). The singer promises to take fans on a trip around the planet “REVERSE“, transiting between the three acts of the project and visiting her alter-ego of Garota Infernal.

O ACT I shows the beginning of a relationship, the II brings the vision after a loving disappointment, and the passage is the archetype of the Infernal Girl, who represents the ACT III. The singer said that for this, a mega visual production is being set up.

“It’s a big show, it’s a show with a band, very musical. So, even though it’s going to be very theatrical, the music and visuals are going to be the big main factors in making this show amazing. I’m not an artist who usually dances, but I have stage directions. It’s a rehearsed show, it’s a show I intend to deliver performance, vocals, visuals, the story of the album and we’re going to deliver all of that.”, continued.

However, after saying that her look was inspired by Rihanna It is tell you that you’re planning to bring guest appearances on your show at Lollapalooza Brazil 2023, Carol Biazin exclusively revealed that he would like to sing alongside no one else, none other than Billie Eilish, which is also in the line-up of the festival. Will it come?

Advertising “Imagine that… it would be chic. I played it (“Bad Guy”) at my shows, when I did the covers. It would be everything. Billie notices me“, declared Carol in an interview with POPline.

