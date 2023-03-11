Carola: Artist from Pará sings MPB and original songs

The singer is one of the attractions of the ‘Matriarcado’ event dedicated to female artists

The passion for music is easy to see while Carola is on stage. The 25-year-old artist from Pará has performed a repertoire of Brazilian popular music and her own songs in bars in the capital of Roraima. She is one of the artists performing at the ‘Matriarcado’ event dedicated to female artists.

In the show’s set list, Mpb, Pop Rock and Funk songs, among them, artists like Vanessa da mata, Anitta, Ana Carolina, Seu Jorge, Ludmila among others. According to Carola, the repertoire is chosen in accordance with the public and also with the tastes of the artists. However, the songs are always sung with a lot of identity.

Like many artists, Carola had her first contact with music in the Church. It was by participating in some presentations that she realized that music could be taken seriously. As a teenager, she was a fan of singer Demi Lovato, who became an inspiration.

“In February 2022, I was invited to sing at a restaurant and since then I haven’t stopped,” she recalls. “ Making a living from music has always been a dream for me, and I feel very honored to achieve this here in Boa Vista. My biggest dream as an artist is to be able to sing alongside renowned artists in Brazilian music.” she says.

Matriarchy

This Friday (10) there will be a Cultural Show entitled ‘Matriarchy’ which will bring presentations exclusively by female artists. The project is conceived by the artist DJ Estrela, who aims to create a space dedicated to female artists.

In the line up, women artists from Roraima and other states, among them Carol Favero, Madame C, Dj Estrela, Carola e banda and Hayub. The event takes place at the old Cat, located at Avenida Getúlio Vargas, 147 – Caçari.

Tickets

Tickets cost R$30 for women and R$50 for men. More information can be obtained through the link

Service

Matriarchy

Date: March 10th

Location: Old Cat

Address: Getúlio Vargas, 147 – Caçari