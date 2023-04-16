Carzzy also robs Rekkles of an LEC record

MAD Lions maintained their chances to qualify for the Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) at the cost of taking all hope away from Fnatic. The black&orange They will not be able to play the next international League of Legends tournament in front of their fans in London, United Kingdom, after losing 2-1 against the lions. However, MAD has not only prevailed in the collective result, but also in the individual. Specifically because Matyáš Orság «carzzy»has taken away from Martin Larsson«Rekkles» a record unbroken for eight years.

Carzzy has been proclaimed the new player with the most kills in a game of the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC) with a total of 19. The MAD Lions marksman broke the mark in the third game of the series against Fnatic, where he was the main threat on the team. In addition, the match was a face-to-face duel between the shooters, since Rekkles was also one of the weighty arguments of the black&orange getting to get quadruple kills. Finally, the Czech player finished the match doing 55,200 total damage to his team.

Carzzy has broken a record that had been unbroken for 3,914 days, that is, since July 17, 2014. Rekkles achieved the figure of 18 kills in an LEC game at the Summer Split from 2014, when the competition was still known as the European LCS at the time. The Swede achieved the figure in a matchup against Copenhagen Wolves that ended with a total KDA of 18/0/3 playing Vayne. A game where, in addition, he got a pentakill. At that time Larsson was 18 years old and was the promise of a team full of stars of the moment like Paul Boyer «SOAZEnrique CedenoxPeke“or Bora Kim”yellOwStaR«.

see more

@carzzylol just broke the records for most kills in a single #LEC game, with 19 kills.

Last record was set 3,194 days ago by @RekklesLoL during Summer 2014. He had 18 kills.

Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/KJ1AGSoHIa — LoLEsports Stats (@LoLEsportsStats) April 15, 2023

MAD Lions maintains the possibilities of the MSI

Thanks to the 2-1 defeat of Fnatic, the lions maintain the possibilities to travel to the Mid-Season Invitational. In the best of cases, proclaiming themselves champions of the spring season of the LEC would give them the ticket to London without having to depend on any other team. However, in the case of losing from this point, MAD Lions has a carom to go to the international tournament. For this, they need G2 Esports to revalidate their champion title. G2’s next turn will be against KOI, while Carzzy and company’s against Astralis.

You can follow all the news in our League of Legends section.