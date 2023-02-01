CASE Esports signs Lucas Rojo as Head Coach to fight for the Rising

LThe changes in the Rising do not only come to the clubs below. Those at the top of the classification are also beginning to touch things for the end of the season: the league is so close that no one wants to give up in the fight to finish in first place.

In this case, the one that has decided to change some pieces is CASE Esports. The Madrid team is entrenched in the playoff positions, but their investment in the team was aimed at revalidating their title of champions. Thus, They have decided to add Lucas Rojo as Head Coach, who joins Juankar’s staff, who will continue as Coach as well.

An experienced trainer

Lucas Rojo is quite a quality addition to the roster of Casemiro’s team. Among the teams that make up his curriculum we can find G2 Esports, Dark Ratio, and last season, Movistar Riders, the team with which he was named the best coach of the season.

Also known for his streams and the controversies generated on Twitter, he was, until now, in charge, along with Irene Fields, of giving voice to the CASE co-streams in Rising. He now becomes part of the team itself, trying to improve the results.

At the same time, the club has parted ways with AndreSG, who until now was the Analyst of the club, remaining alone with the two Spaniards to guide the CASE boatwho will want to dock, again, in the first position of the regular phase, and later of the PlayOffs.