CASE Esports sweeps the Final and is crowned in the Second Super League

On January 18, a new journey began in the Second Super League, months of prior preparation and after two more months of competition have paid off and the second division of League of Legends of Spain already knows the first champion of 2023. CASE Esports played a magnificent final where it did not take more than three games to secure the first great goal of the year, the team esport of the Brazilian soccer player casemiro crushed the squad 3-0 Wizards and were proclaimed champions of the spring split of the Second Super League.

The Grand Final of this first divided of 2023 faced what were the two best teams in the regular seasonwith 16 victories and only two defeats, both CASE as Wizards They took a wide advantage over the rest of the teams in Second Super League. However, quickly in the Playoffs these squads were measured twice, the first case was in the Superior Draw Final where CASE turned around an electrifying series with a lebron (CASE Jungle) in mode MVP to seal the pass to the Final, where it would be his second crossing in playoffs.

In this last series of the season, we saw a CASE Esports totally superior to Wizards. The squad led once again by lebron crushed in three games the sorcerers to scream “Champion!” for the second time of divided of spring, will it be 2023, the year in which CASE I can get promoted to super league? It is still too early and hasty to think about it, they still have to do a good job during the divided of summer to obtain the classification to the Promotion 2023but it is true that these 180 championship points are quite close.

LeBron, an MVP out of the ordinary

the bulgarian Dimitar Kostadinov, better known to all as lebron, once again he was the most outstanding piece of the equipment of CASE Esports. The Bulgarian took the MVP of the Final with a record of 2/15/34 (Yeah, he only died twice in three games), giving it a super inflated KDA of 24.5. The 23-year-old jungler with this last spectacular series managed to put the finishing touch to an exceptional tournament where he was one of the fundamental pillars of the team registering an average of 7.27 KDA throughout more than 20 games.

