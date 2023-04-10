CASE Hydra, Rebels Velvet and KPI Shine, three Spanish representatives at the EMEA Game Changers Series 1

R.iot Games introduced a new system for competitive VALORANT last year. Just like it did with the masculine, it also did it with the feminine, a new step for Game Changerswhich would allow smaller teams to gain a foothold among the big ones.

Now, at the EMEA Game Changers Series 1, the first European women’s VALORANT tournament this year, there will be three Spanish teams, who have earned their spot through the open qualifier among the 16 teams: CASE Hydra, Rebels Velvet, and KPI Shine.

Three of the first eight holes

In this qualifier, the total was 128 teams from all over Europe. And of those 128, only eight of those teams would finally have a hole. And among those eight, three have been Spanish teams. CASE Hydra defeated Neon Blade 2-0 in the first round, 2-1 to Give Us A Name in the second, 2-0 to LXT Esports in the third, and in the fourth and last they clearly surpassed Turgutlu Belediyesi with another 2-0 to get the position.

A similar path took Rebels Velvet, but without losing a single map. With a 2-0 to Klutz Esports, another to DUSK, a third to Alternate aTTaX Ruby and finally a 2-0 final also to FOKUS Sakurathey recorded their name among the participants as well.

And it is true that these two sets were already known by the Spanish community. KPI Shine, however, was not that prominent, but still, they have risen to the top quickly. surpassing 2-0 to LEVIATHAN, and with the same result to AEX-1 Nova and Cerial Killersreached the round of 16 against FUT Esports Jeff, team they beat 2-1closing his classification as well.