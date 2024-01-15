Cassandra: US plans to re-broadcast Venezuelan soap opera in Bosnia amid fears of re-war war

image Source, red circle editorial caption, “Cassandra” was a worldwide successful Venezuelan telenovela starring Coraima Torres, Osvaldo Ríos (photo) and Henry Soto.

When the Venezuelan channel RCTV premiered the soap opera “Cassandra” in the afternoon in October 1992, success was immediate.

The story of a young woman who was transformed as a child and given to a poor and nomadic gypsy family living in a circus, who returns at the age of 18 to her hometown, where her original millionaire family lives is, and he discovers the truth of his story., enthralled Venezuelans with its 150 chapters.

This was the third time this story was written by a Cuban. Delia Fiallo, “Mother of Latin American Soap Operas” Producer of hit films like and “glass” And “Emerald”Came to the Venezuelan small screen.

This young woman, who was played by Gisela-Rebecca González in the original 1973 version called “Peregrina”, and who was later Raiza (Catherine Fulop) in “The Circus Girl” in 1988, returned under the name. Cassandra is played by Coraima Torres,

“At that time I didn’t realize that my life was about to change. I was 17 years old. In fact, I had gone to meet the author with my sister because she was a minor. It was a big challenge. I was very excited when she told me That this role was mine, so I wanted to prove myself. I felt fear and possibility,” Torres told the radio program. witness history From BBC.

The actress captivated the audience.

image Source, getty images caption, A Japanese poster for the soap opera “Kassandra” at the home of Delia Fiallo in 2018. At right, Delia Fiallo.

So much so that the soap opera began to be exported to other Spanish-speaking countries and then crossed the barrier of the Latin world, reaching more than 100 countries.

It was the 1990s and the soap opera craze had reached everyone.

Those melodramatic Latin American fantasies with exaggerated tales of love, heartbreak, and the dream of rising from poverty to riches were a global phenomenon.

Antonio Páez was executive vice president of Coral Pictures, RCTV’s subsidiary in Caracas and Miami, and global distributor of its soap operas.

Paez explained, “All the novels at that time were very popular and, in fact, I opened up many markets, like China or Russia. Later the novels became very popular, for example in Israel. We were popular all over the world.” BBC.

“And we discovered that there were groups that traveled to the borders of countries where we licensed the product just so they could hear it or find out what the story was, or so they could sneak in there and do something episode,” said the former Coral Pictures executive.

image Source, getty images caption, Puerto Rican actor Osvaldo Ríos was 32 when he starred in “Cassandra”.

“Kassandra” was also sold to countries such as the United States, Romania, Greece, Italy and Russia, and members of the former Yugoslavia.

In 1997, “Kassandra” kept the city’s residents in suspense. Republika SrpskaThe entity that together with the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina forms the European country Bosnia and Herzegovina,

The region had been suffering from years of war and political and social turmoil, and the conflict was still not resolved.

“It was a very tumultuous time and really, I found out This novel paralyzed that entire area“, Paez said.

The soap opera hero said, “No matter what people were experiencing, at least for an hour they could disconnect from the harsh, cruel and bloody reality they were living to immerse themselves in Cassandra’s love story “

bosnian war

Between 1991 and 1992 Yugoslavia disintegrated And five countries remained in the region: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Slovenia, Macedonia, and the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia (which is today recognized as the Independent State of Montenegro, Serbia, and partly Kosovo).

But in 1992 an internal war broke out in Bosnia and Herzegovina, a region inhabited by three ethnic groups – Bosnian Muslims, Croats and Serbs – which ended in December 1995 with the intervention of the United States, NATO, and the signing of agreements. Dayton.

After the brutal war ended, and in 1997, rival political factions in Republika Srpska – led by the Bosnian Serb president from 1992 to mid-1996 – maintained a fragile peace. Radovan KaradzicAnd those of the President who succeeded him, biljana plavsic– Stability at risk.

The de facto capital of the Republika Srpska was established in Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovina’s second largest cityWhile Karadzic’s stronghold was in Pale near Sarajevo.

At the time, nationalist Karadžić was accused of committing war crimes, while Plavšić was supported by the United States.

The state television channel SRT, which had the greatest influence on the population, was in Pale, controlled by Karadžić and had repeaters throughout the region.

Through it, Karadzic and his associates sent and broadcast messages to the Bosnian Serbs against NATO-established peacekeepers. Propaganda to speak ill of the United States, Europe, and the Dayton Agreement.

Until one day in August 1997, Plavšić supporters took control of the SRT repeater in Banja Luka and cut the signal.

image Source, getty images caption, Biljana Plavšić was President of Republika Srpska between 1996 and 1998 and, like her predecessor Radovan Karadžić, was convicted of crimes against humanity.

When it returned to the air, it was in the hands of the Plavšić government and stopped repeating programs coming from Pale.

But the channel immediately ran into a problem: I didn’t have “Cassandra” episodes So that the audience could follow the story they were so passionate about.

This worries not only the channel, but also the United States government.

United States intervention

In the Clinton administration’s State Department, they feared that the fact that Bosnian Serbs could not continue watching their favorite soap opera at the time would create social unrest, rejection, and ultimately lead to internal fighting and weaken Plavšić’s government. .

This was the reason A State Department official called Antonio Paz,

“My secretary told me I had a call from the United States Department of State. ‘Excuse me?'” Paez asked her in disbelief, and asked her to tell him.

“I started talking to a guy who said, ‘Listen, I can’t even tell you my name right now. There’s a public television station and you have a show that’s selling out in this area. We actually want to keep it on the air. Want because it was taken down and because of it the war has escalated, so we need your help to get it back on air,” he said.

Paez called the station and after several attempts was successful in speaking to the manager.

The Bosnian channel official told them, “Yes, we really want to recover that novel. See how you can help us.”

Page searched Coral Pictures records and found They never sold the broadcast rights of “Kassandra” to SRT.,

So they called Bosnia again and they confessed that Pale Channel was stealing episodes from a station in Belgrade, Serbia, but they couldn’t buy them because they didn’t have the money.

image Source, getty images caption, American soldiers were part of NATO peacekeepers in Bosnia and Herzegovina after the war.

Paez then tried to get the US State Department to pay for the soap opera, as they were the only ones interested in re-airing it. But he got negative response.

An American official replied, “No, you can’t see us participating in any way in all this.”

Ultimately, Coral Pictures executives decided that, if it was so important, they would donate the series to them.

“It was an absolutely huge success there and everything went cool. It was a great moment to be a part of.” Novels had tremendous power throughout the world“, he pointed.

Rock Star

“Kassandra” aired again and even in 1998 Koraima Torres and her co-stars traveled to Macedonia, where they were treated like rock stars.

“It’s hard to compare, but it was just like when the Beatles came to town. Everyone went crazy and they actually fainted and started screaming at these shows. And there was a whole bunch of kids at that time, They were all called Cassandra. And it was like that for many years,” Page explained to the BBC.

Coraima Torres appreciated by thousands of fans at the Macedonian national football stadium, where she arrived on stage in an open-top car accompanied by music and fireworks. The program was broadcast in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

image Source, getty images caption, Coraima Torres in 1996.

“My representative said to me: They’re inviting us. What am I going to do? I’m not a singer. There were people everywhere, from all generations. They were all people together, all in the streets. There was a lot of excitement, Noise and music. There was a moment of happiness, fireworks, people shouting, balloons and I was getting all that love. This was a unique moment for me.” the actress remembered.

“He fell in love with the story and I think it gave him a sense of peace and normality. A poor-to-rich story always fascinates people and seeing someone like Koraima, who had to face a lot of hardships in his early years, faced, who treated her very badly and she is resurrected and becomes a queen, it’s beautiful, because it gives people hope. I feel lucky to be able to help a little bit and I think That’s if we were able to contribute by saving just a few lives. We were happy to be able to do that,” he said for his page portion.

He said, “I have never heard of a TV show being so popular that it actually contributed to peace. That’s what it did. In fact, it contributed to peace in the region.”

Bosnia and Herzegovina remained peaceful and NATO peacekeepers withdrew in 2004.

With reporting by Jonathan I’Anson.