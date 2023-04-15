Cast of Belo Disaster: actors of the film

Belo Desastre premiered last Thursday (13) in Brazilian theaters. From the same director and screenwriter of After – After the Truth (2020), Roger Kumble, the film adapts the bestseller by the North American Jamie McGuire.

The film follows Abby (Virginia Gardner), a college freshman who meets bad boy MMA fighter Travis (Dylan Sprouse). The two are already at odds at first and make a bet: if he loses, he needs to go a month without sex. If she wins, she needs to move in with him and his roommate. They end up starting an intense relationship full of ups and downs.

Beautiful Disaster cast

dylan sprouse

Dylan was one of the highest paid child actors in Hollywood when he starred in the series Zack and Cody alongside his twin brother Cole Sprouse (Riverdale). After a few years more focused on his studies, he returned to the world of acting. In fact, one of his most relevant recent works was with the same director in After – After the Truth.

Virginia Gardner

The 27-year-old actress is best known for playing Karolina Dean in the Hulu original series Marvel’s Runaways. Other productions on his resume are Halloween (2018), A Queda (2022) and Good Kids (2016).

Free Barer

In Belo Desastre, the 31-year-old actress gives life to the protagonist’s best friend, America. She is best known for her role as Carly Bowman on the Prime Video series Sneaky Pete.

Austin North

Austin was part of Disney Channel series such as The Wasabi Warriors and It Wasn’t Me!. He is part of the cast of the Netflix series Outer Banks.

Brian Austin Green

Megan Fox’s ex-husband became best known in the 90s when he played David Silver in Barrados do Baile. He also did the Desperate Housewives series.

Autumn Reeser

The actress became famous for playing Taylor Townsend in the teen phenomenon series OC: One Stranger from Paradise.

Samuel Larsen

Samuel has also worked with the director on After – After the Truth. He was part of the cast of the hit Glee: The Quest for Fame.

