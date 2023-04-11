Cast of Dungeons and Dragons: actors of the film

On April 13th, the film Dungeons and Dragons: Honra Entre Rebeldes, a new adaptation of the famous RPG game (the one that children play in Stranger Things), opens in Brazil. The production has received praise for its humor and charismatic cast.

Directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan M. Goldstein (Game Night), the film follows a charming thief who needs to assemble a team to recover a relic capable of destroying the world. Each character represents a typical role-playing figure.

Meet the cast of Dungeons and Dragons:

Chris Pine (The Bard)

Photo: reproduction/Slash Film

Chris Pine was best known as Captain Kirk in the new Star Trek films released in the 2010s. He also played Steve Trevor, Gal Gadot’s love interest in the Wonder Woman films.

Michelle Rodriguez (The Barbara)

Photo: playback/Vanity Fair

Star of several action films, Rodriguez is known for the Fast and Furious and Resident Evil franchises, and for Avatar.

Hugh Grant (The Rebel)

Photo: reproduction/The Digital FX

Heartthrob of the 90s and 2000s, Hugh Grant starred in several successful romantic comedies, such as A Place Called Notting Hill (1999), Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994), Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) and Love at Second Sight (2002) ).

Regé-Jean Page (The Paladin)

Photo: playback / Entertainment Weekly

The Briton became a star playing Duke Simon Bassett in Netflix’s worldwide phenomenon Bridgerton. Even with the success of the series, the actor did not return to participate in the second season.

Justice Smith (The Sorcerer)

Photo: reproduction/Den of Geek

Former Nickelodeon member Justice Smith has proven himself to be a versatile actor. He has participated in teen films such as Paper Towns (2015) and All the Bright Places (2020), independent productions such as The Voyeurs (2021) and blockbusters such as Jurassic World: Dominion (2022).

Sophia Lillis (The Druid)

Photo: reproduction/CBR

Sophia became best known for playing Beverly in It: A Thing (2017). She has also participated in series like Sharp Objects and I Am Not Okay With This.

Chloe Coleman

Photo: reproduction/Jornada Geek

At just 14 years old, the actress has participated in several productions, such as Big Little Lies, Marry Me (2022), Avatar 2: O Caminho da Água (2022) and 65 – Prehistoric Menace (2023).

Daisy Head

Photo: reproduction/Winteriscoming.com and IMDb

With the characterization it is a little difficult to recognize, but the actress in Dungeons and Dragons has already participated in Sombra e Ossos, a Netflix series.

Keep following Music and Cinema to stay on top of the world of cinema.