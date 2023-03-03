Castilla-La Mancha registers 248 cases of COVID infection from February 20 to 26 in people over 60 years of age

The Government of Castilla-La Mancha, through the General Directorate of Public Health, has confirmed 248 new cases of coronavirus infection during the week of February 20 to 26 in people over 60 years of age.

By provinces, Toledo has registered 100 cases, Ciudad Real 48, Albacete 34, Cuenca 34 and Guadalajara 32.

Currently the number of hospitalized in conventional beds due to Covid-19 is 113.

By provinces, Toledo has 39 of these patients (24 at the Toledo Hospital and 15 at the Talavera de la Reina Hospital), Albacete 27 (21 at the Albacete University Hospital Complex, 4 at the Villarrobledo Hospital, 1 at the Almansa Hospital and 1 in the Hellín Hospital), Guadalajara 21 (all of them in the Guadalajara Hospital), Ciudad Real 19 (6 in the Ciudad Real University Hospital, 6 in the Valdepeñas Hospital, 4 in the Puertollano Hospital , 2 at the Mancha Centro Hospital and 1 at the Tomelloso Hospital) and Cuenca 7 (all of them at the Cuenca Hospital).

There are 6 patients admitted to the Intensive Care Units who need a respirator.

By provinces, Albacete has 3 of these patients, Toledo 2 and Guadalajara 1.

Throughout the week of February 20 to 26, 3 patients were admitted to the Intensive Care Units and 106 in conventional beds.

Likewise, during that week there were 13 deaths from Covid-19, 4 in the province of Guadalajara, 4 in Toledo, 2 in Albacete, 2 in Cuenca and 1 in Ciudad Real.

Social Health Centers

28 social health centers in Castilla-La Mancha have confirmed cases of coronavirus among residents.

Specifically, there are 10 in the province of Toledo, 6 in Albacete, 6 in Ciudad Real, 4 in Cuenca and 2 in Guadalajara.

Confirmed cases among residents are 153.