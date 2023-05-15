Catacomb Kids v0.2.0 PC Game Latest Version Free Download 2020

500 years ago, the demon sorceress Abys was sealed beneath her fortress by four mythical heroes and a fifth forgotten hero. Over time, no longer held up by the Abys’™ magic, the fortress sank underground and became a haven for evil monsters, dark magic, and the ruins of the Overworld. Today, these fortresses, buried deep underground, are made famous by the catacombs, and children around them are attracted to its shadows, seeking wealth, power, understanding, and escape.

Now, both the quinceañera and criminal sentencing revolve around plumbing the depths of The Catacombs, and the legend of the Abys has been largely abandoned. Some say she sleeps in the darkness underground.

Catacomb Kids is a procedurally generated platformer that places equal emphasis on quick reaction, tactical engagement, and strategic character growth. Wield swords, spears, axes and daggers. Unleash powerful magic to burn, freeze and poison your foes. Overcome mortals and ruthless traps and beasts.

Although the game is compact, it’s not “simple” with a system where basic elements interact to create complex outcomes and stories. Lure monsters into battle, or make the most of the dangers of your surroundings to trick your enemies into leaving. The entire world is your crafting space, so you can craft new items and tools within the game space itself, without having to farm materials or navigate menus to show your cleverness.

Before you start downloading Catacomb Kids v0.2.0 free, make sure your PC meets the minimum system requirements.

