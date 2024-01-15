Catarino Erasmo Garza Rodríguez: Mexico will send 80 troops to Panama to seek the return of a rebel general who disappeared more than a century ago

More than a century has passed since the death of Catarino Erasmo Garza Rodríguez, the rebellious Mexican general who took up arms against the dictatorship of Porfirio Díaz, but it was not until this Wednesday that Mexico decided to come to the defense of the missing soldier. The Senate of the Republic has voted in favor of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s request to send a military mission to Panama to search for Garza’s remains and repatriate them, and in the process recover a soldier’s rocky story, Who is unable to do so. After the revolution in Mexico he went into exile and even flirted with the revolutionary movement of Cuban poet José Martí.

The story begins in 1891, when journalist Garza convenes a group of people to plan the overthrow of Díaz, who controlled Mexico from 1876 to 1911. Garza was already familiar with the prisons of the Porfiriato because of his important work against the regime, as he wrote inflammatory articles in which he condemned the cruelties and excesses of the dictatorship. The intrepid reporter turned revolutionary managed to organize an army of people aware of the regime’s abuses, and even gained the financial support of some wealthy landowners. Garza and his men attempted to infiltrate Mexico from Texas, but the venture failed, Texan authorities began a hunt against the rebels, and the disillusioned revolutionary was forced into exile.

This then began the general’s American journey, which took him across the Caribbean and Central America until he reached Colombia, which was struggling with its own civil war. Garza joined that revolutionary movement and, according to some sources, he also met in Central America the poet José Martí, another romantic who dreamed of overthrowing the Spanish in his beloved Cuba and who encouraged him to join his rebel movement. Was invited to join. The Mexican general was killed in a battle at Bocas del Toro, then known as Gran Colombia, and his remains have since been buried there. President López Obrador has shown signs of recognizing the general’s life during his tenure and attempting to deport him back to Mexican territory.

Mexican authorities have begun negotiations with the Government of Panama to allow Mexican troops to travel to Bocas del Toro to begin searching for the soldier. mexican newspaper Sovereign It was reported this Wednesday that at the request of López Obrador, the Mexican Senate approved that 80 soldiers would leave for the Central American country. The president’s request was approved by a vote of 49 in favor and 15 against by opposition legislators, who have criticized the initiative and said humanitarian organizations put the number of missing in Mexico at more than 50,000, according to the newspaper. These soldiers will participate in the excavation work along with the personnel of the National Search Commission of the Ministry of Interior. The uniformed men will depart from Veracruz in the south-east of the country on February 19 and return to Mexico on April 16. Since January, President López Obrador has declared his interest in bringing back the courageous Garza, whom he said is “an extraordinary revolutionary” worthy of lying on the ground whose freedom he fought for.

