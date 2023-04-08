Catastrophe in CS: GO: the current champion is left out of the Major

historical catastrophe, Virtus.pro falls to MOUZ in the European RMR and is left out of the Paris Major, the Russian organization is the first champion to be left out of the following Major. black return of Virtus.pro brand to CS:GO, the Russian team the Paris Major is lost starring in an obscure record. For the first time in history, the current Major champion is left out of the later edition.

Virtus.pro he failed to cross the RMR and starred in the bad surprise of this qualifier. The current Major champion team will not attend Paris for the BLAST.TV Major after losing 1-3 at the European RMR. Virtus.pro it did not manage to be that Outsiders who lifted the trophy in Rio de Janeiro and achieved a record that no one would be proud of. The Russian team fell to MOUZ on Saturday afternoon and thus signed the defeat that sentenced their fate. Virtus.pro will not be at the BLAST.TV Major in Paris.

Virtus.pro will not be in the last CS:GO Major

He last CS:GO Major Keeps Leaving historical records, although this is not in the form of good news. After the historical moments carried out by NaVi and into The Breach, Virtus.pro becomes the face of bad news. The Russian team fell into the RMR and became the first record of a Major champion failing a post-Major appointment.

He BLAST.TV Major It has not yet started but in its qualifying phase it has already left several historical moments. It seems that fate will not leave anything on the CS:GO Majors to-do list. In the last classification to a CS:GO Major, the champion of the last edition is left out. Virtus.pro fell for 1-3 in the RMR, losing his duels against B8, Into The Breach and MOUZ. The Russian bear had a catastrophic return to CS:GO, underperforming and signing this dark record.

The team led by Dzhami Ali «James» may not defend the title obtained under the name of Outsiders. Without Virtus.pro in the equation, the BLAST.TV Major in Paris will not have the defending team.

The RMR qualifier jungler takes a heavy toll and is on the lookout for more. Strong teams like FaZe Clan, og and his own MOUZ They continue to fight for the classification in group A of the European RMR.