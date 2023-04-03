Catch of the week: Petrobras will resume investments in culture

Company president, Jean Paul Prates, said he wants to return to the old levels of investment in the cultural sector

The current president of Petrobras, former senator Jean Paul Prates and former rapporteur of the Cortez Law, said that the oil company will resume investments in the area of ​​culture in 2023. According to Valor, the amount invested in the sector has been decreasing since 2012, in decline since the Temer government and following the fall of the Bolsonaro government. In 2022, investments reached just BRL 28 million, compared to BRL 203 million invested in 2013.

Another piece of news that is still generating repercussions is the vacancy at the Brazilian Academy of Letters, which is being quoted for the writer Mauricio de Sousa. As published by Folha in the column it was againby Bruno Molinero, having the creator of Turma da Mônica within the ABL would be a way of demonstrating the importance of children’s literature in the Brazilian publishing scenario.

In a related matter, the week saw the emergence of a controversy in the choice of the cast for the live-action of Turma da Mônica Jovem: Reflections of fear. O Globo published two articles on the subject, as the controversy involved changing the actors who played the gang in the franchise Ties. The old cast defended the new actors, but even so, the subject yielded on social networks.

Some students from a private school in Recife were prevented from carrying out an activity because they didn’t have new books, but semi-new ones. The school said in an official statement that those responsible received the list of necessary materials and that they could have sought another school. In all, all new books would cost more than R$3,000, while second-hand books would cost a third of the price. Procon was notified and guides parents about the situation.

Another piece of news this week was the new release by Martha Batalha, author of The invisible life of Eurídice Gusmão and now from paper rain (both published by Companhia das Letras). Both Folha and Estadão highlighted the novel and the author, who has already had her work adapted for the big screen.

After the death of Maria Kodama, the collection of the Argentine writer Jorge Luís Borges will be able to leave Argentina. According to Kodama’s lawyer, Fernando Soto, cultural heritage can be handed over to foreign universities. Publisher Penguin Random House, contacted by the newspaper O Globo, has no information on who will keep Borges’ works.

Actress Millie Bobby Brown, star of the series Stranger Things, announced his first book. The work, entitled Nineteen steps, will be inspired by her family history and will officially launch on September 12th. There is still no information about the cover, Brazilian publisher or release date in the country.

Two stories about young authors impressed readers this week. The first, published by Revista Galileu, told the story of Saeed Rashed AlMheiri, just 4 years old, who sold more than a thousand copies of his first book, The elephant Saeed and the bear. The second highlight goes to the 12-year-old girl Nicolly Belchior, from Suzano, who launched two books, alba It is The power within me. She wrote from a makeshift office in a bathroom and says she wants to inspire other young people to have a passion for literature.

As international highlights, a publication by The Guardian about a new project founded by its translators that aims to increase the number of Asian works read in the West; and the other an interview with writer Sarah J Mass, one of the most talked about names in fantasy today, published by The Bookseller.