Caterer Philippe (29) single-handedly cooks for 120 people on the first pop-up weekend (Dienez)

Young chef Philippe van Lemputten and new event space Bonhommes in Meigem are working together on the first pop-up. The caterer will cook two meals for sixty people on Friday evening 9 June and Sunday afternoon 11 June. A mix of unique sharing dishes in a Southern setting. “My favorite? The langoustine. Even if people have eaten ten, they always want one more.”

After years of working in various gastronomic restaurants, Philippe started his own business, Effort Catering, in Sint-Martens-Latem. “The aim is to bring high quality cuisine,” says Philip. “I have a full kitchen that I can take with me. We can do our work in any place with electricity and water.

“At the moment I work alone. As a chef, manager, even a PR man”, laughs Philippe. “Fortunately, I can count on many friends and former colleagues to support me. I got in touch with people from Bonhommes who have just started their own company. With this pop-up we can give each other some Wants to introduce name recognition. Bonhommes is a little out of the way, but it’s a gorgeous place with Ibiza-Moroccan vibes.

opening night is fully booked

The collaboration is paying off as the opening night for Friday 9th June is fully booked. Limited places still available on Sunday afternoon. “Everything is designed for 120 men,” says Philip. “To keep it workable, I went for a sharing menu where everyone can try all kinds of tapas-style dishes. This will be done in a casual, relaxed atmosphere. For the wine menu I work closely with Lambrechts Wijen from Sint-Martens-Latem, who have tailored the wine list specifically to the dishes.

Philip is already looking forward to it. “It’s my first pop-up, so let’s see what happens. But I’ve already had a lot of positive feedback, and have already had a few offers from other places that want to work with me. I’m so happy that I started it. I would say everybody come down.”

Reservations can be made via [email protected], more information: www.bonhommes.be/agenda